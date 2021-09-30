You might have created several Focus modes for specific situations, and they’ll show up when you pick one from the Control Center. However, you can get rid of the ones you don’t plan to use and reduce the clutter from your iPhone or iPad.

Can I Delete Any Focus?

Along with the custom Focus, you can also delete the default Personal, Sleep, and Work modes, provided you’ve set them up. Since Focus syncs to all your devices connected to the same iCloud account, removing one from iPhone or iPad will also erase it from the other devices. You can turn off this syncing, however, if you want the Focus removed from only one device. We’ll show you how to do all of this.

RELATED: What is Focus on iPhone and iPad, and How Is It Better Than Do Not Disturb?

How to Remove a Focus From Your iPhone and iPad

To get started, open the “Settings” on your iPhone or iPad and tap on the “Focus.”

If you want to delete a Focus from just one iPhone or iPad, then you’ll need to toggle off the switch for “Share Across Devices.” After that, the changes you make to the Focus modes on your iPhone or iPad won’t sync to the other devices connected to the same iCloud account.

If you want it deleted from all devices, continue on to the next step.

When the confirmation pops up, select “Ok.”

Advertisement



Now, tap on a Focus mode you plan to remove. When it opens, scroll down and select “Delete Focus.”

Select “Delete Focus” from the confirmation window that pops up.

Repeat the process for each Focus you want to remove, then close the Settings app. That’s it!

While you’re decluttering your workspace, you may want to learn how to clear up storage space on your iPhone or iPad.

RELATED: How to Free Up Space on an iPhone or iPad