Playlists are an integral part of the Spotify experience, which is why it’s always releasing new features to make them better. If you make your own playlists—and you should be—the “Enhance” button can give you a hand.

Making your own playlists undoubtedly gives you the most control, but it’s not always easy to find the right songs to match the vibe you’re going for. You don’t want to use a pre-made playlist, but you need a little help. That’s where the “Enhance” button comes in.

What Does the Spotify “Enhance” Button Do?

As the name suggests, the “Enhance” button is a tool you can use to enhance playlists. You’ll find the “Enhance” button in the iPhone, iPad, and Android app on any of your personal playlists. It’s only available for Spotify Premium subscribers.

When you tap the button, a number of things happen. Spotify analyzes the music you’ve already added to the playlist and uses that information to insert its own recommended songs. You’ll see one recommended song after every two tracks.

The recommended songs are not automatically added to the playlist, you get the final say. If you like a song that Spotify has added you can tap “+” to permanently add it. When you turn off “Enhance,” those songs will remain in your playlist, while the other recommendations will be removed.

It’s essentially a way to beef up your playlists without having to do too much work. You set the vibe with your own music choices and then let Spotify take it to the next level.

How to “Enhance” a Spotify Playlist

First, open the Spotify app on your iPhone, iPad, or Android device and navigate to one of your personal playlists from the “Library” tab.

Next, tap the “Enhance” button at the top of the playlist. ]

Scroll through the songs in the playlist and look for the green Enhance icons. These are the songs that Spotify recommends.

If you like one of these recommended songs, tap the “+” button to permanently add it to the playlist.

To remove all the other recommended songs, tap the “Enhanced” button again to turn it off.

Note that, every time you turn on “Enhance,” you’ll get different recommendations.

That’s all there is to it! As an avid playlist-maker, this is a very cool feature. It takes some of the work out of finding songs, but still keeps you in control of your own Spotify playlists.

