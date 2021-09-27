The internet is filled with reports of Spotify draining iPhone batteries. For whatever reason, Spotify on iOS 14.8 and iOS 15 is sucking down batteries and causing problems for lots of users.

You can browse Reddit and Twitter and see all sorts of complaints from users about what Spotify is doing to their iPhone’s battery life. The issue has become so widespread that Spotify has been forced to comment on it:

Thanks for your reports about battery drainage while updating from iOS 14.8 to .15 on both firmware versions during the past days. We’ve passed your info on to the relevant team and we can confirm they are currently looking into it. Aside from trying restarting and/or a clean reinstall of the app, it’d be great if you’d give disabling Background App Refresh a shot: this could be found under Settings -> General -> Background App Refresh. Thanks! We’ll keep you posted and let you know as soon as we have any updates on this.

If you think your iPhone might be suffering from battery issues, you can check to see which apps are sucking down the most juice. Head to the Settings app, then tap “Battery.” Give your phone a few seconds to load the data, and you’ll see how much battery each app is using.

When you check the data, if you notice Spotify seems abnormally high, you can follow the advice from Spotify to turn off Background App Refresh to help save some battery until Spotify has a fix.

Hopefully, Spotify gets an update out soon, as the app tends to see quite a bit of use on iPhones, and having it drain battery excessively could turn a lot of users away.