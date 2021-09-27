Depending on where you live, you might have to wear a mask when you go to public places. If you do, you’ve probably grown to appreciate the iPhone’s mask unlock feature. However, for a lot of iPhone 13 users, the feature is completely bugged.

RELATED: How to Unlock Your iPhone While Wearing a Mask (Using Apple Watch)

Apple has acknowledged the issue with its unlock with Apple Watch feature, so you’re not alone if you’re experiencing the problem. Here’s what Apple said on a support page:

You might see “Unable to Communicate with Apple Watch” if you try to unlock your iPhone while wearing a face mask, or you might not be able to set up Unlock with Apple Watch.

While Apple did acknowledge the issue, the company didn’t say when it would have a fix available, only saying that it’ll be “fixed in an upcoming software update.” We’ll have to wait and see when Apple can handle the problem, but in the meantime, there’s nothing you can do to combat the issue. At least you can take some solace in the fact that you’re not alone.

Hopefully, the company will address it soon, as many people have grown accustomed to using their Apple Watch to assist with unlocking their iPhones while wearing a mask.

RELATED: Here's How Big the iPhone 13 Batteries Are