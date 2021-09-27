Just like traditional cable services, YouTube TV needs to have deals in place to air content. Currently, Google-owned YouTube TV and NBC are having trouble reaching an agreement, which means all NBC channels could leave the service, which will force Google to lower the price.

YouTube TV and NBCUniversal Can’t Agree

These sorts of disagreements are common in the cable industry. The cable company and a network need to renegotiate their deals when they’re close to expiring. The cable company wants to play less to air the content, and the network wants to be paid more.

Usually, the two companies manage to meet somewhere in the middle, but it doesn’t seem like that will happen with YouTube TV and NBC. Google released a blog post saying that the current deal is scheduled to expire on September 30, and the two companies are having a hard time coming to terms.

“Our ask is that NBCU treats YouTube TV like any other TV provider. In other words, for the duration of our agreement, YouTube TV seeks the same rates that services of a similar size get from NBCU so we can continue offering YouTube TV to members at a competitive and fair price,” said The YouTube Team in its blog post.

If NBC and YouTube TV can’t reach an agreement, there’s a bright side. YouTube TV’s price will decrease by $10 a month until an agreement is reached. That’ll bring the price down to $54.99 per month.

Advertisement



Of course, the tradeoff here is that YouTube TV subscribers are losing a lot of channels. Some of the big ones include NBC, USA Network, Golf Channel, Bravo, CNBC, and Telemundo.

For its part, NBC ran a banner over its content on YouTube TV, letting subscribers know what’s happening. It read as follows:

Attention YouTube TV Customers. YouTube may drop 14+ channels including NBC, Telemundo, USA, SYFY, Brave, Oxygen, MSNBC, NBCSN, CNBC, GOLF Channel, and E!. Go to YouNeedChannels.com and tell YouTube TV not to drop your favorite channels.

According to a report from Variety, NBCU is asking for higher rates for its channels and wants YouTube TV to bundle Peacock.

In a statement to Variety, NBCUniversal said, “Unfortunately, Google is refusing to make a deal at these fair rates and is willing to withhold entertainment, news, and sports programming from their paying customers. NBCUniversal feels a responsibility to inform our fans that they are at risk of losing their favorite shows if Google continues with their demands.”

Will YouTube TV Lose NBC Channels?

These types of spats between cable providers and channels are common, and they’re usually worked out before channels are dropped. Both sides posture in public in an attempt to gain the public’s favor while negotiating in the background. There are still a few days until September 30, 2021, so hopefully, the two companies can agree so YouTube TV subscribers can keep the channels they enjoy.