How Accessories Can Transform Your iPad in 2022

The best iPad accessories help extend your iPad’s capabilities, provide an added layer of screen protection, or just make the iPad easier to use overall.

Today, there’s no shortage of first and third-party cases, keyboards, stylus, and more for your iPad. The best of these accessories help extend your iPad’s capabilities and make it more useful. For example, magnetic keyboards and a stylus can convert your iPad into a sketchbook or laptop for more intensive writing or graphic design projects.

In determining what to look for in an iPad accessory, consider what you want out of your tablet. Are you an avid note-taker who prefers writing to typing? If so, a stylus may be in the cards. Dislike the iPad’s on-screen keyboard? A separate keyboard with various viewing angle adjustments and backlit keys may be what you need to work comfortably.

Regardless of the use, we are big fans of iPad accessories that help users save time, work more comfortably, and ultimately become more productive.

Apart from the features specific to each accessory, you’ll also want a product from a company with a solid and trouble-free track record. Let’s not forget about excellent usability and function, either! An accessory can’t be good if it’s not useful.

So, keep reading to learn more about our picks for the best Apple iPad accessories in 2022.

Pros ✓ Doesn't add extra bulk

Doesn't add extra bulk ✓ Supports two standing positions

Supports two standing positions ✓ Built-in magnets for auto wake/sleep Cons ✗ Case is not crack resistant

The JETech iPad Case is our pick for a great iPad case. It offers a minimalist design with a synthetic leather exterior, soft microfiber-feeling interior, and TPU rear case. This case is meant to be slim and lightweight, unlike many traditional bumper covers. Even so, it does an excellent job of protecting against scuffs and scratches.

JETech’s case has great usability. In addition to built-in magnets for auto wake and sleep, the case uses a trifold system that accommodates two standing positions to adjust to your preferred incline.

Best of all, the JETech case comes with more than ten color options, ranging from neutral blacks and grays to more vibrant colorways. This allows you to get the perfect case to match your style.

This case is available for the iPad, iPad Mini, and iPad Pro.

Best iPad Case JETech iPad Case JETech's slim and lightweight iPad case with tri-fold design incorporates two stand positions and built-in magnets for auto wake and sleep.

Pros ✓ Anti-glare properties

Anti-glare properties ✓ Matte film creates paper-like surface

Matte film creates paper-like surface ✓ Protects display from scratches and scuffs Cons ✗ Not the easiest to apply

Not the easiest to apply ✗ May wear out Apple Pencil tips with heavy use

The Xiron Paperfeel Screen Protector is a formidable iPad screen protector across the board. True to its name, this screen protector offers a paper-like feel thanks to a mix of different materials that offer high sensitivity and cut down on glare.

Just as importantly, the Xiron Paperfeel Screen Protector does an exceptional job of sticking to your screen’s surface. When applied correctly, it will not produce any bubbles. It is also compatible with Face ID, so you don’t need to worry about any issues unlocking your iPad.

With the screen protector’s unique construction, drawing and writing feels ultra-sleek and responsive. Many users have praised its texture, the excellent grip when used with the Apple Pencil, and improved drawing ability over traditional screen protectors with its paper-like feel.

This screen protector is compatible with the 12.9-inch iPad Pro.

Best iPad Screen Protector Xiron Paperfeel Screen Protector This screen protector is highly responsive and sticks very well to your iPad's screen, making it easier for note-takers and artists to jot down notes and draw.

Pros ✓ Wireless charging

Wireless charging ✓ Flat edge for comfortable grip

Flat edge for comfortable grip ✓ Magnetically attaches to iPad mini (6th Gen), iPad Pro and iPad Air Cons ✗ Pricy

Pricy ✗ Not the most durable tip

Apple is constantly innovating with accessories for the iPad and the Apple Pencil 2 is no different. The second-generation Apple Pencil is much improved over its predecessor with improved latency and a new flatter side that makes the stylus easier to hold.

The Apple Pencil 2’s feel is virtually flawless as well. A powerful combination of the iPad Pro‘s 120Hz refresh rate, built-in pressure function, and a matte-feel tip makes the stylus feel great against the iPad’s screen.

One of our favorite features of the Apple Pencil 2 is its charging method. The stylus uses a magnetic mount on top of your iPad to sync and charge. By intuitively storing your Apple Pencil 2 on top of your iPad, you can expect your battery never to fall to zero.

Although pricy, the Apple Pencil 2 is head over heels above the competition of copycats out there and is equally useful for note-takers and graphic/design artists.

Note, however, that the Apple Pencil 2 is not compatible with the 8th generation iPad. You will need to purchase the Apple Pencil 1 if you need a stylus for that model.

Best iPad Pencil Apple Pencil 2 The Apple Pencil 2 offers enhanced improvements over the Apple Pencil 1, including improved latency and an all-new flatter side that makes it easier to grip.

For Standard iPad Owners Apple Pencil 1 The original Apple Pencil converts an iPad into a notepad or canvas with its unique stylus design using sensitive pressure and tilt sensors to draw on your screen.

Pros ✓ 4-year battery life

4-year battery life ✓ Perfectly-spaced keys

Perfectly-spaced keys ✓ Rugged construction and thick rubber bumpers Cons ✗ Keys may pop off with heavy use

Keys may pop off with heavy use ✗ Keyboard not removable from case

The Logitech iPad Keyboard Case is a versatile accessory. Long considered a cheaper alternative to Apple’s Magic Keyboard, this case converts your iPad into a laptop with a design that works as a keyboard and case cover.

A magnetic latch keeps your folio closed and protection is pretty good with rugged construction and thick rubber bumpers designed for impact. In terms of tactile feedback, the Logitech iPad Keyboard is very responsive. The keys are perfectly spaced out and each one carries a slightly rubbery feel for comfort. Built-in backlighting also helps tremendously in locating keys in the dark.

The Logitech case has an impressive 4-year battery life using two replaceable coin cell batteries. It also lasts up to 3 months per charge with several power-saving features in place, including automatic shut off when not docked in typing mode.

If you are looking for cheaper and beefier protection than Apple’s Smart Keyboard Folio for your iPad, this keyboard case is a fine choice.

Best iPad Keyboard Logitech iPad Keyboard Logitech's iPad Keyboard Doubles as case cover with impact-resistant thick rubber bumpers, offering much beefier protection than the Smart Keyboard Folio.

Pros ✓ Excellent active noise cancellation

Excellent active noise cancellation ✓ Above-average battery life (~4.5 hours)

Above-average battery life (~4.5 hours) ✓ Easy-to-use sensor-mounted stem controls Cons ✗ Squeeze control cannot be disabled

Squeeze control cannot be disabled ✗ Not the same fidelity as standard noise cancellation headphones

Like the Apple Pencil 2, the AirPods Pro is head and shoulders above the rest of the competition. It improves upon the standard Apple AirPods with updated active noise cancellation and bass performance.

Battery life for the AirPods Pro is above average with roughly 4.5 hours of listening per charge. The audio shines through really well, albeit not with the same fidelity as $300+ noise-canceling headphones. For a pair of earbuds, though, the AirPod Pro can’t be beaten.

One of our favorite features is the earbuds’ controls. Each bud has a force sensor-mounted stem, which is pinched or held to play the next track or adjust transparency to better listen to nearby surroundings. The learning curve for them is really quick, too.

Most importantly, they’re very comfortable to wear. The silicone ear tips press comfortably against the ear canal and do not cause strain. Users can also choose from small, medium, and large-sized ear tips to provide better sealing based on ear size.

If you’re okay with certain earbud limitations and a pricier tag in favor of comfort and ease of use, then the Airpods Pro are hard to beat.

Best iPad AirPods AirPods Pro Active noise cancellation and intuitive, pressure-sensitive controls make the AirPros Pro one of the most intuitive and convenient pair of earbuds on the market.