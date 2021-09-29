The interface changes introduced with Safari 15 make the tab bar match the header’s color of the site you’re browsing. Apple calls it website tinting, which you can disable if it distracts you while browsing or switching between tabs.

RELATED: The Complete Guide to Mastering Tabs in Safari

Disable Website Tinting on iPhone and iPad

The website tinting makes the area above Safari pick up the dominant header color from websites. On the iPhones X and later models with a notch, it’s pretty prominent. But the older iPhone models will only see it while scrolling.

To get started disabling tinting, open the “Settings” app on your iPhone or iPad, scroll down to Safari, and select it.

Scroll down till you see the “Tabs” section. From there, toggle off the switch for “Allow Website Tinting” and close the “Settings” app.

You’ll have to force quit Safari on your iPhone or iPad and reopen it to enjoy the change.

Disable Website Tinting or Tab Bar Coloring on Mac

If you’re running the latest update of Safari on your Mac with the macOS Big Sur, Catalina and later, then this feature is enabled automatically. Also, Apple gives website tinting a different name on desktop and calls it “color in tab bar.”

Advertisement



Launch Safari on your Mac. Select the “Safari” menu in the top-left corner and click “Preferences” in the menu that opens.

Go to the tab called “Tabs” next to “General.”

Uncheck the box for “Show Color in Tab Bar.”

It’ll change the Safari’s tab interface immediately, and you’ll see the regular tab bar again. Now, you can close the “Preferences” window.

That’s it!

RELATED: How to Update Safari on Mac