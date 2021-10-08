The iPad mini is small enough to throw in a bag or backpack, and you'll want to take it with you everywhere. So it's worth investing in a good case to ensure your new tablet lasts as long as possible.
-
Best Overall
Spigen Ultra Hybrid Pro for iPad Mini$20 $50 Save $30
The Spigen Ultra Hybrid Pro is an excellent iPad mini case with reinforced corners, multiple color options, and a transparent back.
-
Best Budget
MoKo Case for iPad Mini
Despite being a budget option, the Moko Case shields your iPad Mini 6 with a hard plastic back. It's also lined with soft, PU leather and tough, microfiber lining for durablity and style.
-
Promoted Pick
SUPCASE UB Pro
This rugged SUPCASE offering has a built-in kickstand, raised bezels to protect your screen, and a one-year warranty if anything goes wrong.
-
Best Rugged Case
Spigen Rugged Armor Case$24 $35 Save $11
The Spigen Rugged Armor iPad Mini 6 Case shields your iPad Mini 6 from harm through air cushion technology in the corners and a tough, TPU frame.
-
Best Premium Case
Torro Leather Smart Cover
Featuring microfiber lining and top-grain cowhide leather, the Torro iPad Mini 6 Smart Cover has that luxurious feel and look. It's functional too, having a built-in stand and Apple Pencil compatibility.
-
Best Keyboard Case
typecase Keyboard Case for iPad Mini
The typecase Keyboard Case is a high-quality iPad Mini case with built-in iPadOS shortcut buttons, a versatile hinge, and an Apple Pencil slot.
-
Best Case with Apple Pencil Holder
ESR Magnetic Case
A lightweight and magnetic iPad Mini 6 case from ESR that comes with a flap to keep the Apple Pencil or a stylus in place.
-
Best for Kids
ESR Hybrid Case
The ESR Hybrid is a folio-style case, which doubles as a stand, and protects the iPad Mini 6 from drops using a hard TPU frame and impact-absorbing corners.
What to Look for in an iPad Mini Case in 2024
The first significant update of the iPad M<ini in quite some time is here with the iPad Mini 6th generation release. The new Mini includes design elements like an 8.9-inch display, top button configuration, and compatibility with the second-generation Apple Pencil. Plus, the screen looks incredible.
While the newer models of Apple products are more durable than their predecessors, it's still a good idea to get a case for your iPad Mini.
Cases help prevent scuffs and scratches so you can keep your tech looking great and can also save you a bent frame should you drop your iPad Mini. Why not save yourself the terror of dropping your shiny new iPad Mini on hard concrete with a case?
A good case will also let you get more out of your iPad. It can hold your Apple Pencil, prop the screen up for viewing videos, and keep it clean between uses.
What case you get will ultimately depend on you and your needs, but here are some options we've found for the 6th gen iPad Mini to get you started.