What to Look for in an iPad Mini Case in 2022

The first significant update of the iPad Mini in quite some time is here with the iPad Mini 6th generation release. The new Mini includes design elements like an 8.9-inch display, top button configuration, and compatibility with the second-generation Apple Pencil. Plus, the screen looks incredible.

While the newer models of Apple products are more durable than their predecessors, it’s still a good idea to get a case for your iPad Mini.

Cases help prevent scuffs and scratches so you can keep your tech looking great and can also save you a bent frame should you drop your iPad Mini. Why not save yourself the terror of dropping your shiny new iPad Mini on hard concrete with a case?

A good case will also let you get more out of your iPad. It can hold your Apple Pencil, prop the screen up for viewing videos, and keep the screen clean between uses.

What case you get will ultimately depend on you and your needs, but here are some options we’ve found for the 6th gen iPad Mini to get you started.

Note: The new iPad Mini design means that cases for older models won’t work with the 6th gen model. We’ve confirmed that all of the picks below are for the 6th generation iPad Mini.

Pros ✓ TPU protection for sides, back, and corners

TPU protection for sides, back, and corners ✓ Stylus flap for holding the Apple pencil

Stylus flap for holding the Apple pencil ✓ Comes in multiple colors

Comes in multiple colors ✓ Good price point Cons ✗ Doesn't protect the screen while in use

The ESR Ascend Trifold Case has a style very similar to Apple’s Smart Folio for about half the price. It’s made specifically for the new iPad Mini 6 and combines the look of Apple’s stock case with protection and functionality.

This case supports Apple Pencil charging and has a magnetic flap that fastens over the stylus while it’s attached to the side of your iPad Mini. The back of the case is also hardened to help prevent damage from drops and scrapes.

The flaps come with sleep/wake functionality, which is a super handy function. Button cutouts are placed around the edges, so you’ll still be able to access everything with the case on. There’s also a camera bump so you don’t scratch the lens.

The Trifold Ascend Case also converts to a stand. You can arrange it into two configurations, one ideal for watching videos and the other a slightly raised 30-degree configuration for writing with the Apple Pencil.

With a solid feature set, built-in protection, and a similar look to Apple’s Smart Folio at about half the price, make this an excellent all-around option for your iPad Mini 6 case.

Best iPad Mini Case Overall ESR Ascend Trifold Case A case by ESR for the iPad Mini 6 with protected corners and back, plus a flap for keeping track of an Apple Pencil or stylus.

Best Budget iPad Mini Case: MoKo Case

Pros ✓ Really low price point

Really low price point ✓ Microfiber lining to avoid scratches

Microfiber lining to avoid scratches ✓ Hard protective back Cons ✗ No stylus strap

No stylus strap ✗ Might not be as well made as more expensive alternatives

If buying the iPad Mini hasn’t left you with a whole lot of wiggle room in your budget, the MoKo case has you covered. Coming in at just under $10, it also mimics the trifold look of Apple’s Smart Folio.

MoKo claims the hardened back will help prevent fall damage, and a microfiber lining will help keep your iPad Mini’s screen clean when you’ve got it tucked away. The colorways—including Rose Gold, Grey Purple, and more—are semi-translucent and let you match your iPad Mini 6, allowing the beautiful device colors to show through the back.

There’s no magnetic strap to hold your Apple Pencil 2 on this case, and it just has an opening that lets it magnetically attach to the side of your Mini. Other slots allow Touch ID to function normally with the case on, and auto sleep/wake is also supported.

For a budget option, the MoKo Case offers a lot. At $10, it’s a low-risk option to try out.

Best Budget iPad 6 Mini Case MoKo Case A budget iPad Mini 6 case from MoKo with a microfiber lining and hard plastic back.

Pros ✓ High-end materials

High-end materials ✓ Elastic closing strap

Elastic closing strap ✓ Anti-slip case

Anti-slip case ✓ Microfiber lining Cons ✗ No stylus strap

No stylus strap ✗ Price could be too high for some

If you’ve still got the budget to get fancy after buying your iPad Mini, then the Torro Leather Smart Cover is one worth considering. UK leather goods manufacturer Torro has been in the luxury case game since 2013 and designed this case specifically for the iPad Mini 6.

Torro’s case is a book-style leather folio, so you can cover the iPad when closed. An elasticated strap keeps the case shut when not in use, and Torro’s site says they use Minimally treated leather from top U.S. tanneries to give it that high-quality feel. The leather is stretched around a TPU frame that helps protect your iPad from falls.

The inside flap has a microfiber lining that’s soft on the iPad’s screen. An indented groove on the side allows the Apple Pencil to attach and charge, and openings around the edge of the case give you clear access to the buttons.

Lastly, the stand can be arranged into two configurations for viewing and writing, with the microfiber interior acting as an anti-slip lining for added support.

Best Premium iPad Mini Case Torro Leather Smart Cover A leather-bound case for the iPad Mini 6 from Torro with microfiber lining and TPU frame.

Best iPad Mini Keyboard Case: ProCase Keyboard Case

Pros ✓ Detachable keyboard can be stored when not in use

Detachable keyboard can be stored when not in use ✓ Hollow protected section for storing Apple Pencil Cons ✗ Not a lot of data on how well it works yet

Most people will tell you the iPad Mini probably isn’t the tablet you want to pair a keyboard with, as the screen is only 8.9 inches. But if you want to make your iPad Mini a tiny laptop replacement, you should invest in the ProCase iPad Mini 6 Keyboard Case.

This case gives you a hardened TPU cover and a Bluetooth keyboard for composing longer messages on the fly. If you don’t need the keyboard, you can detach it and store it away until you do.

One convenient feature about the ProCase is the hollow section inside the TPU back designed to hold an Apple Pencil. Instead of a strap or indentation, this case has a recessed area you can fit the stylus in—a bonus if you’re concerned about it falling off and getting lost.

The look of this folio case is similar to the Torro Leather Case, with a book-like style and a leather appearance. The product page says it’s made of “composition leather material,” which means pleather, but hey, it still looks high-end.

All and all, Procase’s Keyboard Case is a solid option with the iPad Mini 6, which usually doesn’t get much keyboard love.

Best iPad Mini 6 Keyboard Case ProCase iPad Mini 6 Keyboard Case 2021 A folio-style iPad Mini 6 case from ProCase with detachable Bluetooth keyboard included.

Pros ✓ Air cushions

Air cushions ✓ Hardy TPU shell

Hardy TPU shell ✓ Cool carbon fiber details Cons ✗ No adjustable stand

While there are many armored case offerings for the iPad Mini 6, Spigen’s Rugged Armor Case is an excellent case by a great device accessory company.

Matte black finishes and carbon fiber detailing make this case look heavy-duty, but it still has a relatively slim form factor. Air cushions and hardened TPU give your iPad Mini 6 Drop protection, so the Rugged Armor certainly does its job. There’s also room to attach an Apple Pencil 2.

Grippy sections added to Spigen’s iPad Mini case help prevent slippage when set on a surface, but it doesn’t have a bendable portion that can serve as a stand like the trifold cases featured on this list.

If you’re concerned about dropping your iPad or have to use it in a harsh environment, Spigen’s Rugged Armor is the one to consider.

Best Rugged iPad Mini 6 Case Spigen Rugged Armor Case A rugged iPad Mini 6 case from Spigen with hard TPU frame and added air cushions for impact resistance.

Best iPad Mini Case with Apple Pencil Holder: ESR Magnetic Case

Pros ✓ Stylus storage

Stylus storage ✓ Lightweight design

Lightweight design ✓ Easy magnetic attachment Cons ✗ Not as hardy as other options

Similar in style to the ESR Ascend Case, the ESR Magnetic Case attaches to the iPad 6 magnetically and includes a dedicated magnetic strap to hold an Apple Pencil. If you use the stylus fairly often, this case is one to consider.

The trifold flap on this case also gives you two viewing angles when watching videos or writing on the iPad screen. The front cover also protects the iPad Mini 6’s screen. At around $20 on Amazon, it’s another cheaper alternative to the official Apple Smart Folio, and early reviews indicate people are happy with it.

One caveat for this case isn’t as rugged as other cases for the iPad Mini 6. The Magnetic Case doesn’t cover the sides when closed, and there isn’t much in the way of TPU protection. If you’re prone to dropping your electronics, you’ll want to go with another option.

Best iPad Mini 6 Case With Apple Pencil Holder ESR Magnetic Case A lightweight and magnetic iPad Mini 6 case from ESR that comes with a flap to keep the Apple Pencil or a stylus in place.

Best iPad Mini Case for Kids: ESR Hybrid Case

Pros ✓ Hard TPU protection

Hard TPU protection ✓ Adjustable stand

Adjustable stand ✓ Stylus clasp Cons ✗ Doesn't protect the screen

ESR’s Hybrid Case combines the flexibility of a folio-style case with a protective hard TPU back to protect the sides and corners of the iPad. That extra hardiness will come in handy when the iPad gets thrown into a backpack or bag and carried around all day.

The magnetic flap portion can be arranged into a stand, and there are the obligatory openings for buttons and the camera bump. This case also provides a magnetic clasp for the Apple Pencil, so kids won’t lose it if they take it out to draw or sketch often.

At a price point similar to other ESR cases on this list—around $20— this case can provide kids with extra protection and style without breaking the bank.

Best iPad Mini 6 Case for Kids ESR Hybrid Case An iPad Mini 6 folio-style case from ESR with hardened TPU frame.