Windows 11 has received a steady slew of updates for Windows Insiders on the Dev and Beta channels. Now a near-final version of the OS is available on the Release Preview channel. That means you can get a version of Windows 11 that’s close to what we’ll see on October 5.

However, we’re less than two weeks away from the final release of Windows 11. If you’ve gone this long without testing the preview builds of the operating system, you’re better off waiting until the final release, as it will receive some more minor fixes and tweaks that’ll make using it more pleasant.

Of course, you might want to hold off on Windows 11 completely, as Windows 10 will be supported for another four years, but that’s your decision. There are plenty of new features coming to Windows 11 that make upgrading a compelling option, but the stability and comfort of Windows 10 aren’t bad, either.

If you do choose to install this version of the Windows 11 preview, make sure to download the now-rereleased PC Health App to check that your PC is compatible. From there, you’ll need to sign up as a Windows Insider. Next, follow the process to install Windows 11.

Advertisement



After you’re up and running, you can go to Settings on your Windows 11 PC, go to Windows Update and click “Stop getting preview builds” to keep yourself on the stable release channel for Windows 11.

Again, you’re better off just waiting at this point, as we’re so close to the final release date. But if your impatience gets the best of you, the process is easy enough.

RELATED: How to Switch Between Dev and Beta Channels on Windows 11