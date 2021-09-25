Apple’s “Find My” feature has made finding your iPhone a simple process. Now thanks to Separation Alerts, introduced alongside other new features in iOS 15, you may never leave your iPad or any other prized possessions behind again.

What Are Separation Alerts?

Separation Alerts are exactly what they sound like. Once you’ve enabled the alerts for a device, your iPhone will let you know if you leave it behind. This way, you don’t have to worry about getting home from work only to realize you left your iPad at the office.

Separation Alerts aren’t just for your Apple devices either. Thanks to Apple’s AirTags, you can use this handy new feature to make sure you don’t lose any of your valuable belongings.

It makes sense that you’ll find Separation Alerts baked into the Find My app, as these alerts are an extension of that app’s functionality. While it doesn’t use Apple’s Find My Network, it still has the goal of preventing you from losing your device.

You can use Separation Alerts with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch running iOS or iPadOS 15 or later. You can also use them with AirTags, as well as both the AirPods Pro and AirPods Max. Unfortunately, the original Apple AirPods don’t support this feature.

As of September 2021, you can’t get Separation Alerts on your Apple Watch.

How To Use Separation Alerts on Your iPhone

Fortunately, you don’t need to manually add your iPad or iPod Touch to the Find My app to use them with Separation Alerts. As long as you’re signed in to them with the same iCloud account you use on your phone, you should see them automatically.

The steps are similar with Apple AirTags as well, assuming you’ve already set them up. If you haven’t, take a look at our guide to setting up and pairing AirTags with your iPhone. Once these are set up with your iCloud account, you can use them with Separation Alerts following the steps below.

Open the Find My app, then select Devices at the bottom of the screen if you’re enabling notifications for an iPad or iPod Touch. If you’re pairing an AirTag, select Items at the bottom of the screen instead.

Now select the device you wish to enable Separation Alerts for. Scroll down to Notifications and tap Notify When Left Behind. Now enable the slider for Notify When Left Behind.

You’ll notice that below this, you’ll see “Notify Me, Except At” and a location will be added by default if you have a Home location set up in iCloud. This isn’t the only way you can customize when and where you receive Separation Alerts.

How to Add Trusted Locations to Separation Alerts

While Separation Alerts will automatically exclude your Home location (assuming it’s set) when you create them, this isn’t the only place you may not want alerts. For example, if you regularly bring your iPad to your workplace, you probably don’t need to be reminded every time you leave it on your desk.

Fortunately, you can customize these Trusted Locations, as Apple calls them. You can add as many of these locations as you need to as well, so you’re not limited to a single trusted location.

In the “Notify When Left Behind” settings for a given item or device in the Find My app, scroll down until you see Notify Me, Except At and tap “New Location.” Enter the address for the new Trusted Location you wish to add.

You’ll be presented with two options. Choose “For All Items and Devices” to set this location for all of your Apple devices and AirTags, or “For This Device” for just the device you’re currently looking at.

If you’re no longer using a given Trusted Location, you can remove it from the list by tapping the red minus arrow on the right side of the location in Find My.

But What If You Lose Your iPhone?

As of September 2021, Separation Alerts only play from your iPhone. This shouldn’t be much of a problem for many people, as we’ve learned to keep our phones with us. That said, Separation Alerts aren’t going to do much good if you lose your iPhone.

If you’ve come to this article looking for help after losing your iPhone, don’t worry. Just take a look at our guide to finding a lost iPhone for instructions on how to track your rogue phone down.