Broadcast from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on September 25, 2021, UFC 266‘s main event features current featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski defending his title against second-ranked Brian Ortega, in a match postponed from March 2021. Here’s how to stream it live.

How to Stream UFC 266 Live in the United States

UFC 266 will be broadcast exclusively via streaming service ESPN+ in the United States. If you subscribe to ESPN+ ($6.99 per month or $69.99 per year) or to the Disney Bundle (featuring Disney+, Hulu’s ad-supported tier, and ESPN+ for $13.99 per month), you can watch the UFC 266 main card live at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT for an additional $69.99. New subscribers to ESPN+ can get an annual subscription plus the UFC 266 broadcast for $89.98.

The broadcast includes the Volkanovski vs. Ortega main event, along with women’s flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko defending her title for the sixth time, against Lauren Murphy. The main card also features a welterweight bout between Nick Diaz and Robbie Lawler, a heavyweight bout between Curtis Blaydes and Jairzinho Rozenstruik, and a women’s flyweight bout between Jessica Andrade and Cynthia Calvillo.

Subscribers to ESPN+ can also watch the preliminary bouts starting at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. ET and the early preliminary bouts starting at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT, included with their regular subscription. The early preliminary bouts will also be available on UFC Fight Pass ($9.99 per month or $95.99 per year).

Bypass Geographic Restrictions with a VPN

If you live outside the United States or are traveling, and you still want to access the ESPN+ or UFC Fight Pass broadcasts of UFC 266, your best bet is to use a VPN. That way you can bypass geographical restrictions and stream the fight on its designated platform.

We recommend ExpressVPN as the best overall VPN and the best for streaming. It’s a fast and easy-to-use way to watch UFC 266 no matter where you’re located. Here’s how to get started:

Download ExpressVPN. Connect to a server located in the United States. Head to ESPN+ and purchase the main card broadcast, or sign in to your ESPN+ or UFC Fight Pass account to watch the preliminary bouts. You will need to supply a valid U.S. ZIP code.

ExpressVPN also offers a free trial, so if you aren’t satisfied with the service, you can cancel right after watching the fight.