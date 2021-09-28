Almost every other app is getting dark mode, so why should Instagram be left out? Instagram does offer dark mode and we’ll show you how to enable it on Android, iPhone, and web.

Enable Dark Mode in Instagram on Android

On Android, if you have enabled system-wide dark mode, Instagram automatically adapts to that and uses the dark theme. But, if you have not enabled that option, then you can use Instagram’s in-app option to activate dark mode.

To start, launch the Instagram app on your Android phone. In the bottom bar of the app, tap your profile icon.

On your profile page, in the top-right corner, tap the three horizontal lines.

You’ll see a menu pop up from the bottom of the Instagram app. In this menu, tap “Settings.”

On the “Settings” page, tap “Theme.”

You’re now on the “Set Theme” page where you can choose what theme the Instagram app uses. To make the app use a dark theme, tap the “Dark” option.

And immediately, the Instagram app will turn dark. You can now access all of the app options in this dark theme.

To revert back to the light them, on the “Set Theme” page, tap the “Light” option.

And that’s how you make Instagram consistent with your other dark mode-enabled apps!

Enable Dark Mode in Instagram on iPhone

Unlike the Android version, Instagram’s iPhone app doesn’t have a built-in toggle for enabling dark mode. Instead, the app relies on your phone’s default mode and uses that.

That means that if you’ve enabled system-wide dark mode on your iPhone, Instagram will also activate dark mode. We have written a guide on activating the system dark mode on iPhone, so check that out.

Enable Dark Mode in Instagram on Web

Instagram’s website doesn’t offer a toggle button for dark mode, but there’s a workaround you can use to turn the site dark.

In a web browser on your Windows, Mac, Linux, or Chromebook computer, copy and paste the following URL into your address bar and hit Enter. This is Instagram’s official site with a parameter at the end telling the site to use a dark theme.

https://www.instagram.com/?theme=dark

When the site loads, you will find that it uses a dark color all around. You can now browse around the site with your favorite theme enabled.

Keep in mind that if you reload the site, you lose dark mode. The link above only temporarily activates dark mode, but it’s good that at least you have the option. Bookmark it to save time in the future.

We hope you enjoy browsing around your favorite photo and video-sharing site in dark mode!

