By default, the touchpad on your Windows 11 might not scroll the direction you like when using the two-finger swipe gesture. If that’s the case, you can change the trackpad scroll direction easily in Settings. Here’s how.

First, open Windows Settings by pressing the Windows+i keyboard shortcut. Or you can right-click the Start button and select “Settings” in the menu that appears.

When Settings opens, click “Bluetooth & Devices,” then select “Touchpad.”

In Touchpad settings, select “Scroll & Zoom,” and a menu section will expand.

In the “Scroll & Zoom” section, click the drop-down menu labeled “Scrolling Direction” and choose either “Down Motion Scrolls Up” or “Down Motion Scrolls Down.” Here’s what each one means:

Swiping two fingers upward on the touchpad will make the window contents scroll down. This is similar to the Mac’s “natural” scroll direction. Down Motion Scrolls Down: Swiping two fingers downward on the touchpad will make the window contents scroll down. This is closer to the typical behavior of a mouse scroll wheel.

After that, test your new scrolling configuration in any app window (or even in on the Settings window) by swiping up or down with two fingers on the touchpad. When you’re satisfied with the scroll direction, close Settings, and you’re all set. Happy scrolling!

