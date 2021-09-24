By default, the touchpad on your Windows 11 might not scroll the direction you like when using the two-finger swipe gesture. If that’s the case, you can change the trackpad scroll direction easily in Settings. Here’s how.

First, open Windows Settings by pressing the Windows+i keyboard shortcut. Or you can right-click the Start button and select “Settings” in the menu that appears.

In Windows 11, right-click the Start button and select "Settings."

When Settings opens, click “Bluetooth & Devices,” then select “Touchpad.”

In Windows 11 Settings, click "Bluetooth & Devices" in the sidebar, then select "Touchpad."

In Touchpad settings, select “Scroll & Zoom,” and a menu section will expand.

Click the "Scroll & Zoom" section to expand it.

Advertisement

In the “Scroll & Zoom” section, click the drop-down menu labeled “Scrolling Direction” and choose either “Down Motion Scrolls Up” or “Down Motion Scrolls Down.” Here’s what each one means:

  • Down Motion Scrolls Up: Swiping two fingers upward on the touchpad will make the window contents scroll down. This is similar to the Mac’s “natural” scroll direction.
  • Down Motion Scrolls Down: Swiping two fingers downward on the touchpad will make the window contents scroll down. This is closer to the typical behavior of a mouse scroll wheel.

Click the "Scrolling Direction" menu and select an option.

After that, test your new scrolling configuration in any app window (or even in on the Settings window) by swiping up or down with two fingers on the touchpad. When you’re satisfied with the scroll direction, close Settings, and you’re all set. Happy scrolling!

RELATED: Why Do Mice Have Scroll Wheels? Microsoft Intellimouse Turns 25

READ NEXT
Benj Edwards Benj Edwards
Benj Edwards is an Associate Editor for How-To Geek. For over 15 years, he has written about technology and tech history for sites such as The Atlantic, Fast Company, PCMag, PCWorld, Macworld, Ars Technica, and Wired. In 2005, he created Vintage Computing and Gaming, a blog devoted to tech history. He also created The Culture of Tech podcast and regularly contributes to the Retronauts retrogaming podcast.
Read Full Bio »
The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support How-To Geek.