Multi-touch gestures can be handy on Windows 11 PCs with trackpads, but sometimes you can trigger them by accident without realizing it. If that happens often, you can disable multi-finger trackpad gestures entirely. Here’s how.

First, open Windows Settings. To do so, press Windows+i on your keyboard or right-click the Start button and select “Settings” in the power user menu.

When Settings opens, select “Bluetooth & Devices” in the sidebar, then click “Touchpad.”

In Touchpad settings, scroll down and click the “Scroll & Zoom” header to expand the section. If you’d like to disable two-finger gestures, uncheck “Drag two fingers to scroll” and “Pinch to Zoom.”

After that, click the “Three-Finger Gestures” header to expand the menu. Click the drop-down menu beside “Swipes” and select “Nothing.” Do the same with the “Taps” drop-down menu. Click it and select “Nothing” from the list.

Advertisement



Next, expand the “Four-Finger Gestures” menu by clicking its header. As with the last step, set “Swipes” to “Nothing” using the drop-down menu, then set “Taps” to “Nothing” as well.

When you’re done, close Settings, and your changes will be saved.

Now that you know how to disable Windows 11’s multi-finger gestures, you can return to Settings > Bluetooth & Devices > Touchpad and re-enable them later or configure them however you want. Have fun!

RELATED: Here's What Windows 11's Settings App Looks Like