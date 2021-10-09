Google Docs logo on a white background

While digital signatures have become a popular way to sign documents, you may have a document of your own where you just want to handwrite your signature. Using Google’s drawing tool, you can create and insert your signature easily.

Create and Insert Your Signature

Have you used the Google Drawings website to create a signature already? If so, you can simply embed that drawing into your document rather than making a new signature.

To start creating a new signature, visit Google Docs, sign in, and open your document. Place your cursor in your document where you want to insert the signature. In the menu, click Insert > Drawing and choose “New.”

Click Insert, Drawing, New

The Google drawing tool opens with a big, blank canvas for your signature. Click the Select a Line drop-down box and pick “Scribble.”

Select Scribble

Draw your signature using the plus sign that appears. You can make it a single, flowing line or a few put together. If you have one, you may want to use your iPad as a drawing tablet for this.

Draw your signature

Advertisement

Next, you can adjust the line color, width, or style if you like. Select the signature or each piece of it and choose a tool drop-down box for your options.

Adjust line width for the signature

When you’re happy with the signature, click “Save and Close” to insert it into your document.

Click Save and Close

The drawing tool will close, and you’ll return to your document with your signature ready to go.

Signature in Google Doc

RELATED: How to Embed a Google Drawing Into Google Docs

Edit or Position Your Signature

Once you place the drawing into your document, it appears as an image. This allows you to choose its position in relation to the other text and adjust the size and rotation. You can also edit it after you insert it if needed.

RELATED: How to Wrap Text Around Images in Google Docs

Select the image and use the options in the floating toolbar that appears beneath. You’ll see options to edit the signature (which reopens the drawing tool), arrange the signature with the text, or view all image options.

Edit the signature image

You can also resize the signature by dragging a corner or edge or align it in the document using the options in the toolbar.

Resize or align the signature image

Advertisement

Google’s drawing tool makes it easy to create and insert a signature in Google Docs. And if you use Microsoft Word in addition to Google Docs, take a look at how to insert a signature into a Word document too.

READ NEXT
Profile Photo for Sandy Writtenhouse Sandy Writtenhouse
With her B.S. in Information Technology, Sandy worked for many years in the IT industry as a Project Manager, Department Manager, and PMO Lead. She learned how technology can enrich both professional and personal lives by using the right tools. And, she has shared those suggestions and how-tos on many websites over time. With thousands of articles under her belt, Sandy strives to help others use technology to their advantage.
Read Full Bio »
The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support How-To Geek.