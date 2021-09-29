The Windows 11 Lock Screen

If you’re tired of seeing tips, tricks, and messages on your Windows 11 lock screen, it’s easy to turn them off completely thanks to Settings. Here’s how to do it.

First, open Windows Settings by pressing Windows+i. Or you can right-click the Start button and select “Settings” in the menu.

In Windows 11, right-click the Start button and select "Settings."

In Settings, click “Personalization” in the sidebar, then select “Lock Screen.”

In Windows Settings, click "Personalization," then select "Lock Screen."

In Lock Screen settings, click the drop-down menu beside “Personalize your lock screen” and select either “Picture” or “Slideshow.” (You can’t disable tips while using “Windows Spotlight,” which automatically pulls lock screen images from the internet.)

Select an option from the "Personalize Your Lock Screen" drop-down menu.

Advertisement

After selecting “Picture” or “Slideshow,” browse for a picture or set of images you’d like to use as your lock screen background. Then, just below the photo browsing options, uncheck “Get fun facts, tips, tricks, and more on your lock screen.”

Uncheck "Get fun facts, tips, tricks, and more on your lock screen."

After that, close Settings. From now on, you’ll no longer see tips, tricks, and fun facts on your lock screen. Nice and clean—now that’s a fun fact!

RELATED: How to Customize the Lock Screen on Windows 11

READ NEXT
Benj Edwards Benj Edwards
Benj Edwards is an Associate Editor for How-To Geek. For over 15 years, he has written about technology and tech history for sites such as The Atlantic, Fast Company, PCMag, PCWorld, Macworld, Ars Technica, and Wired. In 2005, he created Vintage Computing and Gaming, a blog devoted to tech history. He also created The Culture of Tech podcast and regularly contributes to the Retronauts retrogaming podcast.
Read Full Bio »
The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support How-To Geek.