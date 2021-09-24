If you want to mount your TV or monitor on a wall or movable arm, the VESA mount standard makes it easy. All you need to do is make sure you match the right size mount to your display.

The VESA Mount Standard Makes It Easy

The Flat Display Mounting Interface (FDMI), also known as the VESA Mounting Interface Standard (MIS), is a standardized mounting format that makes it easier to buy the right mount for your TV or monitor. This allows you to mount the display on a wall so that it takes up less space, or on a movable arm for better ergonomics.

The system was implemented by the Video Electronics Standards Association (VESA) in 1997 and has evolved to keep up with the changing nature of displays. New variants have been added as TVs and monitors become larger and heavier.

The VESA mounting system is made up of different variants, depending on the display you’re trying to mount. This accounts for all sorts of variables including the spacing between mounting holes, the maximum weight that a mount can hold, and the size of screws and type of thread used.

You can use the labeling system to quickly understand which mount you need to buy for your particular television or monitor. You should be able to find this information in the technical specifications or marketing material related to your particular display or even on the back of the unit itself.

Interpreting VESA Mount Variants

Variants are often labeled with a letter, followed by the pattern size. For example: VESA MIS-D 100×100. In this labeling, MIS-D indicates the display uses the D standard, while 100×100 relates to the pattern size in millimeters.

Unfortunately, the system can get a bit complex because a single variant may refer to multiple pattern sizes. For example, the aforementioned VESA MIS-D variant could use a pattern size of 100x100mm or 50x100mm. For this reason, you will often see manufacturers specify pattern sizes like 100×100 or 75×75 in their marketing or technical materials.

Fortunately, many TV bracket manufacturers have solved this problem by making their mounts adjustable. This is why so many mounts advertise that they are suitable for a range of television sizes. With this in mind, it’s still important to carefully match your mount to your display to ensure you aren’t exceeding any weight limitations.

Confused? Ask a Retailer

If you’re buying a new TV or monitor and you want to mount it, either on a wall or an arm, you should ask the retailer who is selling you the item to recommend a suitable mount. You don’t necessarily have to buy their exact recommendation, but you will at least get an idea of what to look for.

Finally, there are some really important things to remember when mounting your TV to ensure you do it right. These include optimal positioning, finding studs, and cable management.

