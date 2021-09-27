The YouTube mobile app has a super handy feature that lets you double-tap the video to skip a few seconds forward or backward. By default, this time is 10 seconds, but you can actually adjust that length.

If you’re not familiar with the gesture, it’s a big time saver. Simply double-tap the left or right side of the video, and you will skip ahead or back 10-seconds. This is much easier than trying to use the seek bar.

What if 10 seconds isn’t enough for you? Maybe it’s a little too much? We can fix that. First, open the YouTube app on your iPhone, iPad, or Android device. Tap your profile icon in the top-right corner.

Select “Settings” from the menu.

Go to the “General” section.

On Android, look for “Double-Tap to Seek.” On the iPhone and iPad, it’s called “Skip Forward and Back.”

Now choose one of the time increments from the menu.

That’s all there is to it! This little customization option takes an already very handy feature and allows you to make it even better.

By the way, you can also skip chapters with a different type of double tap. YouTube has other great gestures, too.