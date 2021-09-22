Spotify makes it easy to sing along to a song by displaying the song lyrics on the app. We’ll show you how to reveal these lyrics in Spotify on the web, desktop, and mobile phones.

Song lyrics are available in multiple languages on this streaming service. However, not all songs have their lyrics available.

Additionally, keep in mind that Spotify rolls out features slowly. It’s possible the song lyrics feature hasn’t reached your account yet.

How to View Song Lyrics in Spotify on Mobile

To view the lyrics for a song on an iPhone, iPad, or Android phone, use the official Spotify app.

Start by launching the Spotify app on your phone. Then, find your song and play it.

Advertisement



At the bottom of the Spotify app, tap the bar showing the currently playing song.

On the song page that opens, at the bottom, tap “Lyrics.”

Note: If you don’t see the “Lyrics” option, the selected song’s lyrics are not available.

And Spotify will display the lyrics for your song.

To view these lyrics in a full-screen view, tap the lyrics or the “More” button.

As your song plays, Spotify will highlight the lyric words that are being sung.

You can exit the lyrics view by tapping the “X” icon found in the top-right corner.

And that’s how you make it easier for yourself to sing a song!

How to View Song Lyrics in Spotify on Desktop or Web

In Spotify on the web, Windows, or Mac, you can use the same set of steps to access the song lyrics.

Advertisement



Start by opening Spotify in your web browser or on your Windows or Mac computer. Then, play the song for which you want to see the lyrics.

At the bottom of Spotify, where you see the music controls, click the “Lyrics” option (a microphone icon).

At the top of the Spotify screen, you will see the lyrics for your current song. These lyrics will be highlighted as your song plays.

And it’s as easy as that to see song lyrics in Spotify on all your supported devices.

Do you use Apple Music? If so, it also lets you view the song lyrics.

RELATED: How to View Song Lyrics on an iPhone, iPad, Mac, or Apple TV