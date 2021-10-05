Want to keep the chatter down on your Facebook posts? Unfortunately, Facebook limits how and when you can prevent other users from commenting on your posts. We’ll show you where you can and how to do it.

What to Know About Disabling Facebook Comments

For the personal posts you publish on your Facebook timeline, you must set the visibility to “Public” to manage comments for them. Also, you can’t fully disable comments on your posts; you can only limit comments to friends or friends of friends.

However, in any Facebook group where you are an admin or a moderator, you can fully turn off comments for any post you want.

How to Control Comments for Personal Facebook Posts

You can change who can comment on your posts for both all your public posts and the select public posts. We’ll show you how to manage the options for both post types.

Manage Comments for All Public Posts

To apply a single rule as to who can comment on all your public posts, change an account-level option in your Facebook account.

Start by opening a web browser on your Windows, Mac, Linux, or Chromebook computer and accessing the Facebook site. You can use the Facebook app on your iPhone, iPad, or Android phone as well.

At the top-right corner of the Facebook site, click the down-arrow icon and select “Settings & Privacy.”

From the “Settings & Privacy” menu, select “Settings.”

On the “General Account Settings” page that opens, from the sidebar on the left, choose “Public Posts.”

You’ll reach a “Public Post Filters and Tools” page. Here, next to the “Who Can Follow Me” option, click the drop-down menu and choose “Public.”

On the same “Public Post Filters and Tools” page, click the “Public Post Comments” option.

In the expanded “Public Post Comments” menu, click the drop-down menu and select who can comment on your public posts.

The available options are:

Public: Anyone, even those users who don’t follow you, can comment on your public posts.

Anyone, even those users who don’t follow you, can comment on your public posts. Friends: Only your friends can post comments. If you tag someone in your post, that person and their friends can comment on your posts.

Only your friends can post comments. If you tag someone in your post, that person and their friends can comment on your posts. Friends of Friends: Your friends and their friends can comment on your posts.

Once you select an option, Facebook will automatically save your changes.

Manage Comments for Individual Public Posts

To manage who can comment on a specific post, access that post on Facebook.

At the top-right corner of the post, select the three dots.

From the three-dots menu, select “Who Can Comment on Your Post.”

A “Who Can Comment on Your Post” window will open. Here, select one of three options:

Public: This allows anyone to comment on your post.

This allows anyone to comment on your post. Friends: This allows your Facebook friends to comment on your post.

This allows your Facebook friends to comment on your post. Profiles and Pages You Mention: If you mention a Facebook profile or page in your post, that profile or page can comment on your post.

And that’s all there is to managing comment settings for your Facebook posts. If there are certain friends you don’t want commenting on your post, you may want to hide the post from them altogether.

Turn Off Post Comments in a Facebook Group

Unlike personal posts, you can fully disable comments on posts in a Facebook group. To do this, you must be an admin or a moderator in the group.

To use this option, access the post for which you want to turn off comments on Facebook.

At the top-right corner of the post, click the three dots.

In the three-dots menu, click “Turn Off Commenting.”

And immediately, Facebook will disable comments on that post. The existing comments will be retained, though.

These comment control options are really useful, as you can use them to turn off further discussions on particular posts. In case an unwanted comment has already made its way to your post, you can delete the comment in a few clicks or taps.

