You might feel like everything is a subscription service these days. Movies, music, food, even earbuds. Google Play Pass is another one, and it gives you access to paid apps and games for a monthly fee. Let’s explore it.

How Does Google Play Pass Work?

An easy way to think about Google Play Pass is “Netflix for Android Apps and Games.” Instead of paying for apps and games individually, you pay a monthly—or yearly—price for unlimited access. If you install a lot of paid apps and games, it can be a better deal to pay the monthly price.

Google Play Pass covers more than just what it costs to install the game. In fact, some of the apps and games are free to install, but they have in-app purchases. Play Pass covers installation fees, in-app purchases, and removes all ads.

How Many Apps & Games Are Included in Google Play Pass?

The one big catch with Google Play Pass is not all paid apps and games are included in the subscription. Developers have to opt-in to the service. Thankfully, the library of apps and games has grown considerably since the service was launched.

At the time of writing, Google says there are “hundreds” of apps and games. Most of that library is games as those tend to have more installation fees and in-app purchases. There are some apps included, but games tend to be the reason people sign up.

You can explore the library by opening the Play Store on your Android device, tapping the profile icon in the search bar, and selecting “Play Pass” from the menu. Tap “Explore” on the Play Pass page.

What Happens If I Cancel Google Play Pass?

So if the subscription gives you access to all of these apps and games, including in-app purchases, you might be wondering what happens if you cancel the service?

Once you cancel, you will have access to the apps and games until the end of your billing cycle. After that, you’ll lose access. Simple as that.

How Much Does Google Play Pass Cost?

Google offers two ways to sign up for Play Pass. You can sign up for a monthly fee of $4.99 or pay $29.99 for an entire year. That’s much, much cheaper if you plan on having Play Pass for a while. Google also offers a free one-month trial if you’d like to give it a try first.

How Do I Sign Up for Google Play Pass?

Signing up for Google Play Pass happens in the Play Store on your Android device. First, open the Play Store and tap your profile icon in the top-right.

Now select “Play Pass” from the menu.

Tap the green “Get Started” button for the monthly subscription, or tap the green text underneath for the yearly price.

If this is your first time, you’ll be able to try the one-month trial for free. Afterward, you’ll be charged the monthly or yearly price (if you don’t end it first). Select your payment method and tap “Subscribe.”

That’s all there is to it. Google Play Pass might not be for everyone, but for those that love to play games and try premium apps, Play Pass can be a money-saving service. It’s also just nice to not have to worry about being nickel-and-dimed by in-app purchases and ads.