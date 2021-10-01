iPhone outline with blue screen on a blue background

Is your iPhone’s alarm volume too quiet or too loud for you? Whether you’re getting up at sunrise or just need a reminder, you can finetune the alarm so that you’ll never miss an alarm and also won’t be totally jarred by it.

How to Adjust Alarm Volume on iPhone

On your iPhone, first, open the Settings app. In Settings, scroll a bit down and tap “Sounds.” If you don’t have the “Sounds” option, tap “Sounds & Haptics” instead.

Tap "Sounds" in Settings on iPhone.

On the “Sounds” page, find the “Ringer and Alerts” slider.

To decrease your alarm’s volume, drag this slider to the left. To increase the volume, drag the slider to the right.

Drag "Ringer and Alerts" slider to change the alarm volume on iPhone.

As an alternative, you can control your alarm’s volume using your iPhone’s physical volume keys. To be able to do this, on the “Sounds” screen, toggle on the “Change with Buttons” option.

Enable "Change with Buttons" in Settings on iPhone.

And you can now press your iPhone’s volume keys to adjust the alarm volume.

Want to play a bit more with your iPhone’s alarm settings? Try changing the tone that plays as your alarm sound.

