What to Look For in a Gaming Headset in 2022

When your goal is to pack a microphone into a set of headphones and make both sound great, the options become narrow. A gaming headset has a lot to handle in one package, and if any single part of a headset isn’t up to snuff, it becomes hard to recommend.

Gaming headsets need excellent sound quality and the ability to give you accurate response and spatial clarity for sounds like footsteps in a competitive shooter. Audio is vital to the way we play games, so there’s no place for headsets that have a narrow soundstage. Other bells and whistles, such as RGB lighting or how it looks, are secondary to this.

On top of that, you need a microphone that isn’t fuzzy or quiet. Microphones in headsets can be extremely hit or miss because often it’s much easier for manufacturers to include a weak one to keep the price low. The best gaming headsets have crisp microphones and are just sensitive enough to pick up your voice but not everything else in the background.

As such, it can be difficult to find a sweet spot when it comes to the price of gaming headsets. A lot of headsets are either overpriced or deceivingly cheap for how good they are. It takes a careful eye to determine whether or not a headset is solid, especially since there are so many different options out there.

But that’s what we’re here for! Below are the best gaming headsets out there.

Pros ✓ Great sound

Great sound ✓ Clear microphone

Clear microphone ✓ Comfortable

Comfortable ✓ Compatible with PC, PS4, PS5, and Xbox Series Consoles Cons ✗ Mostly pointless mixer controls

Mostly pointless mixer controls ✗ Wired

Wired ✗ Sound quality isn't great for music

For most people, the HyperX Cloud Alpha S is the gaming headset to get. It’s the kind of headset to pick up if you need something to work on everything you have, as it works with PC, PS5, and Xbox Series consoles. It’s the bread and butter for what you need in a headset.

The Cloud Alpha S headset is solid throughout, offering great sound for basic listening activities and an accurate microphone. They’re also comfortable, which is a huge plus since gaming headsets are often worn for hours at a time.

You might not think it, but the way headsets sound can add to user comfort as well. This HyperX headset lacks a bit in the bass department (considering they have unique bass sliders on the cups), but is otherwise solid and even. An even sound is necessary to reduce strain on your ears while listening to very dynamic audio for long periods of time. This also is a boon for keeping sound cues like footsteps clean in the mix, elevating your gaming experience.

Because it connects via USB, the HyperX Cloud Alpha S lacks an in-line mute control for console players. If you need to mute your microphone frequently, that could be a deal-breaker for you. The headset also includes a mixer that you can mess with, but the results are not spectacular.

That said, these small gripes don’t affect how good the Cloud Alpha S actually is. It’s a strong pick if you need a gaming headset that connects to everything and sounds great without any fuss.

Best Gaming Headset Overall HyperX Cloud Alpha S The HyperX Cloud Alpha S is comfortable, sounds great, and works with the PC, PS5, and Xbox Series consoles. Combine that with the price, and it's the best of all worlds!

Pros ✓ Comfortable design

Comfortable design ✓ Solid microphone

Solid microphone ✓ Compatible with PC, PS4, PS5, and Xbox Series Consoles Cons ✗ Audio quality is sub-par

Audio quality is sub-par ✗ Wired

Wired ✗ Chunky design

The HyperX Cloud Stinger headset is inexpensive for various reasons, but the price shouldn’t scare you away from it. For the price point, it’s incredible. The design of the headset is comfortable, and its microphone is surprisingly good. It’s not the kind of headset you’ll want to use for any reason other than gaming, but when you’re shopping for a gaming headset, that’s not really much of an issue.

For a fraction of the cost of competitor headsets, you get a wired headset that is solid and performs well in its own right. The Cloud Stinger is not a wireless headset, nor does it have outstanding audio, but it will handle almost anything you throw at it—includes platforms you play games on.

The reason it’s the best budget gaming headset is simply because of its capability and its comfort. Comfort is vital to gaming headsets, since you’ll typically be wearing them for hours on end, and that’s something you usually sacrifice as the price drops. However, the HyperX Cloud Stingers are true to the name and float over your ears for hours at a time. For gaming, that’s exactly what you want.

Best Budget Gaming Headset HyperX Cloud Stinger It may not be as stylish as the Cloud Alpha S, but HyperX's Cloud Stinger is an inexpensive gaming headset that's solid and comfortable.

Pros ✓ Incredible sound

Incredible sound ✓ Fantastic microphone

Fantastic microphone ✓ Comfortable fit

Comfortable fit ✓ Compatible with PC, PS4, PS5, and Xbox Series Consoles Cons ✗ Neutral sound could be a problem for music listeners

Neutral sound could be a problem for music listeners ✗ No microphone volume controls

No microphone volume controls ✗ No noise isolation

SteelSeries doesn’t mess around when it comes to gaming headsets. As a result, the SteelSeries Arctis Pro Wireless is unparalleled in a lot of ways. They’re pricey, but that cost comes with fantastic audio and microphone response, a long battery life, and a comfortable design.

The SteelSeries Arctis Pro suits a lot of gamer needs. You can connect them to any of the modern consoles or a PC and listen to Bluetooth audio on top of that. It’ll all sound great because the headset has a strong neutral sound and immersive audio that will keep game audio effects front and center.

That might not be a huge plus for someone looking to listen to music, but if you’re someone that wants a gaming headset that won’t let you down in a firefight, neutral sound is critical. Combined with the ability to simultaneously connect to multiple devices, the Arctis Pros rocket to the top of the wireless gaming headset list.

Aside from compatibility and audio, the SteelSeries Arctis Pro Wireless has great battery life. Wireless headsets are useful so you don’t have to fuss with cords and ports, but if the battery dies fast, you’ll be left feeling more frustrated than you would with a wire. The headset comes with two batteries that can be easily swapped out and each one lasts about 15 hours. No running out of juice in the middle of a gaming session here!

You also can check the battery level and turn them off automatically after a set amount of time. These are the sorts of things that really set a wireless headset above the competitors, and it’s why the Arctis Pros are the best you can get right now.

The only downsides to this headset are that they aren’t great at cutting out background noise due to their design, and have no physical controls for microphone volume. They’re not dealbreakers, but these are aspects to keep in mind when you’re going to pick them up.

Best Wireless Gaming Headset SteelSeries Arctis Pro Wireless Wires are a pain, but so are audio issues from connection and Bluetooth issues. The Arctis Pro Wireless sounds great, looks great, and has a long battery life to boot.

Best Gaming Headset for PC: Razer BlackShark V2

Pros ✓ Fantastic sound quality

Fantastic sound quality ✓ Powerful microphone

Powerful microphone ✓ Good sound isolation Cons ✗ Not compatible with consoles

Not compatible with consoles ✗ Sound leakage

Sound leakage ✗ Limited audio controls

If you’ve dabbled in gaming peripherals, you’ve surely heard of Razer. Razer makes some of the best gaming accessories out there, and its headsets are no different. The Razer BlackShark V2 is perfect for PC gamers, with strong audio, a detachable microphone, and solid noise isolation.

Unfortunately, the Razer BlackShark V2 uses a USB sound card, so it isn’t compatible with any consoles. But for PC gaming, this headset is unmatched. The sound card creates stunning audio while also cutting out extraneous noise. This is ideal for when you need to put all your focus into the game. You can even keep the BlackShark V2s on for long periods because the padding on the cups is durable and soft.

The Razer BlackShark V2 headset also excels at producing neutral audio which is ideal for gaming. When you combine that with noise isolation, you get a headset that’s built for the ultimate gaming audio experience.

The knocks to this headset include some sound leakage that can happen based on their design. So if you play with high volume, other people might hear it. There’s also the downside that the physical controls on the headset are limited to muting the microphone and controlling the volume. There’s no way to split different audio sources or have full-on EQ control.

But all things considered, those are features that you don’t need to take full advantage of what the Razer BlackShark V2 offers.

Best Gaming Headset for PC Razer BlackShark V2 Razer is well-known in the gaming accessory market, and their BlackShark V2 is a perfect PC headset. It has a USB sound card built-in that will make your game audio work great.

Pros ✓ Great price

Great price ✓ Excellent sound for gaming, especially 3D audio

Excellent sound for gaming, especially 3D audio ✓ Comfortable over-ear design

Comfortable over-ear design ✓ No mic boom

No mic boom ✓ PS4 compatible Cons ✗ Slightly cheap feeling

Slightly cheap feeling ✗ Requires an (included) USB dongle to work with PS5

Sony’s Pulse 3D headset offers incredible value for money. It’s a large over-ear headset with integrated noise-canceling microphones, long battery life, and fantastic 3D audio. Of course, Sony has made it so that any headset connected to a DualSense controller benefits from their 3D audio processing, but the Pulse 3D is specifically designed and tuned for it, so the technology really shines here.

The Pulse 3D doesn’t have a mic boom that sticks out from the headset and chat quality doesn’t seem to suffer for it. The overall design of the headset, especially the white and black model, is also suitable modern, and attractive. It’s more towards the Apple end of the design spectrum than the stereotypical “gamer” peripheral design. Whether that’s a pro or a con depends on your tastes.

Overall sound quality is quite good—certainly better than most integrated TV speakers and definitely better than any $100 headset we’ve heard for gaming audio in particular. Of course, you can attach a more expensive set of cans to your DualSense and blow the Pulse 3D away, but that’s hardly a fair fight.

While it’s easy to recommend the Pulse 3D for PS5 owners, there are some things that aren’t so good. While it looks nice, the actual build quality is a little on the flimsy side, though that does have the side benefit of making for a lighter headset.

The biggest negative in our opinion is the need for a USB dongle, that you have to plug into the PS5 to use the headset. Why Sony couldn’t simply make the headset use the same protocol the DualSense does to transmit and receive audio, we don’t know, but it’s a jarringly inelegant aspect of an otherwise seamless experience.

Best Gaming Headset for PS5 Sony Pulse 3D Wireless Headset Sony's in-house PS5 headset is the best choice for most PS5 users, offer great sound, comfort, and style at a reasonable price.

Pros ✓ Comfortable

Comfortable ✓ Compatible with current and previous generation Xbox

Compatible with current and previous generation Xbox ✓ Simple operation and pairing Cons ✗ Mic boom

Mic boom ✗ Middling audio

The official Xbox Wireless Headset is an understated product that you won’t automatically tell apart from non-gaming headsets. With just a slight green accent and a black-on-black Xbox logo on the earcup, it doesn’t have the gamer aesthetic many accessories have.

The headset looks premium to the eye and is significantly more expensive than Sony’s equivalent for the PS5, which makes it a little disappointing that it still relies on a mic boom rather than integrated mics. Nonetheless, you do get voice isolation technology and a fantastic 15-hour battery life rating.

The headset is also comfortable and great for extended multiplayer sessions. We’re also happy to see that there is no base station or dongle needed to pair this headset with an Xbox Series console, something we wish Sony would copy on the PS5 side of the fence.

Sadly, while you do get access to a number of 3D audio technologies, the overall sound quality is middling based on user feedback. That’s not a big deal for a gaming headset that otherwise fits into the Xbox ecosystem perfectly, and you’d have to spend a lot more money to get worthwhile audio quality improvements. We’re still happy to recommend this as the best overall choice for Xbox gamers.

Best Gaming Headset for Xbox Series X|S Xbox Wireless Headset for Xbox Series X|S While it doesn't have the best audio quality in the world of Xbox headsets, Microsoft has done almost everything else right and their official headset is the slickest way to get into the game at a fantastic price.