With the sleep timer in Spotify, you can stop the music from playing after a predefined time period has passed. We’ll show you how to configure and use this feature on your iPhone, iPad, and Android phones.

Sleep timer in Spotify is basically a timer for your music. When the timer is up, it stops whatever is playing in the app. You might want to use this feature at your bedtime, as this will ensure your music stops playing when you have fallen asleep.

Using Sleep Timer in Spotify

The sleep timer is only available in Spotify’s iPhone, iPad, and Android app.

To use the feature, first, open the Spotify app on your phone. In the Spotify app, tap a song so it starts playing. Then, at the bottom, tap the “Now Playing” bar.

On the “Now Playing” screen that opens, from the top-right corner, select the three dots.

Scroll down the three dots menu, then tap “Sleep Timer.”

A “Stop Audio In” screen will open. Here, you will specify after what time period Spotify should stop the music. Your options are 5, 10, 15, 30, and 45 minutes. You also have a 1-hour option.

If you’d like Spotify to stop playing the music after the current music track has finished playing, choose “End of Track.”

When you have selected a time period, Spotify will display a message saying “Your Sleep Timer is Set.”

And Spotify will stop the music when your timer is up. You may now sleep peacefully knowing the music won’t keep playing the entire night!

If you’d like to turn off the timer before it’s up, open the same three dots menu and select “Sleep Timer.” Then tap “Turn Off Timer.”

And that’s how you make use of this small yet very useful feature in Spotify on your mobile devices!

