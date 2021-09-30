There are plenty of reasons to print a presentation you create in Google Slides. You may want to review the slides away from your computer or create handouts for your audience. Google Slides provides several options for printing a slideshow.

Open the Google Slides Print Settings

With each of the print options below, you’ll navigate to the same spot first. With your slideshow open, click File > Print Settings and Preview from the menu.

Your slideshow opens with a handy toolbar across the top to set up the way you want to print the slides.

Print Slides With or Without Notes

You may want a physical copy of your presentation with a single slide on each page. And with this option, you can print your slideshow with or without your speaker notes.

Near the left side of the toolbar, the default option is “1 Slide Without Notes.” This places each slide on its own page from edge to edge.

To print your speaker notes with your slides, select “1 Slide With Notes” in the drop-down list. This option adjusts the sizes of the slides to accommodate your presentation notes on the bottom half of each page.

Print Handouts in Google Slides

If you want to print your slideshow to provide your audience with copies or for your team to review, handouts are ideal. This page setup gives you room to take notes and places your slides in a nice grid layout.

Depending on how many slides you have or how large you want the slides to appear, you can choose from one, two, three, four, six, or nine slides per page.

Just keep in mind that the more slides you place per page, the less space you’ll see around them. If you want to be sure there is plenty of room, you can switch from the default landscape view to portrait. Click the drop-down box for Landscape to pick “Portrait.”

Hide the Background or Include Skipped Slides

Two other options to consider after selecting a layout and view are hiding the background and including skipped slides.

By hiding the background, you can relieve your printer of using extra ink, especially if you have colorful slide backgrounds. Click “Hide Background” which appears yellow when enabled and white when disabled. Just be cautious if you remove a background where you colored the text white, as you won’t see the text anymore.

Like how PowerPoint allows you to hide slides, Google Slides allows you to skip those you don’t want to appear in your presentation. But, you may still want to see those slides when you print. Click “Include Skipped Slides” to enable the option (yellow) and print those slides as well.

Download or Print Your Presentation

When you finish with the print settings, you can continue to grab the physical copy by clicking “Print” in the toolbar. But you can also download the layout you selected as a PDF file.

Click “Download as PDF” to save a copy and then share it or print it later at your convenience.

When you finish downloading or printing your Google Slides presentation, click “Close Preview” on the left side of the toolbar.

If you’re just getting started with Google Slides for your presentations, be sure to check out our beginner’s guide to Google Slides for tips on the basics.