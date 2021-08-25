What to Look for in a NAS in 2022

While every NAS fulfills the basic function of attaching storage to your network, that’s where the similarities end. A NAS hard drive is essentially a specialized computer and, like all computers, comes in many varieties. The key aspects you need to consider before buying one can be broken down into a few broad categories.

The number of drive bays is the first decision you need to make. A single-bay NAS (or even a simple external hard drive) is fine for users who only want to stream media, create basic backups, or have fast local shared storage. However, with just one bay, all data is lost should the drive fail. A two-bay model allows for disk mirroring and is a better choice ensuring your data stays intact. Going beyond two drive bays comes down to your desired mix of maximum capacity, speed, and redundancy.

Performance specifications on NAS devices are as important as those of a personal computer when choosing a product. The NAS has a CPU, RAM, specific Ethernet port speeds, and maximum drive specs that you’ll need to be aware of. For example, if you need a NAS to transcode 4K video or edit video files directly over the network, it needs the hardware horsepower to make that possible.

Upgradability is also an important factor to consider. If your needs are going to grow over time, then having a NAS that can be expanded makes for a better purchase. RAM is a common upgradeable component, but some NAS devices also allow you to install an SSD to act as a high-speed cache, dramatically improving data transfer performance.

Finally, application support can be crucial. NAS devices use different operating systems than a standard computer, usually. Some of these OSes can be customized, while others could be a little more than a standard Linux installation. Support for specific applications such as web servers or media streaming software can vary wildly, so check whether a given NAS device supports the specific applications you need it to run.

Now, let’s get into our best NAS recommendations.

The DS220+ has a lot going for it. It looks attractive and works in a home or business setting. The price is not low, but it’s not excessive either. With two drive bays, you get the most important minimum level of redundancy with RAID 1 support.

The dual gigabit Ethernet ports give you the option of either aggregating them for maximum performance or using a failover setup to ensure your data is always available. The CPU is fast enough for most user needs, and the RAM allocation can be upgraded if needed. Being the household name in the NAS market, Synology also offers nearly 100 applications for the DS220+.

The DS220+ is a hard product to criticize because it seems like you’re getting more than your money’s worth no matter how you look at it. We can’t imagine most users with a budget in this region buying this NAS and being unhappy with it. If you’re still not sure, though, Review Geek’s article on the DS220+ is sure to convince you.

Then again, if you’re not a fan of the Synology software platform and ecosystem, then the DS220+ isn’t going to change your mind on that front. But if anyone asks us which NAS they should get, this is the one we’d point to as the first stop on the road to NAS nirvana.

Pros ✓ Extremely cheap, especially if you use it with a drive you already have

Extremely cheap, especially if you use it with a drive you already have ✓ Read/Write speeds are actually pretty good for the price

Read/Write speeds are actually pretty good for the price ✓ A feature-complete NAS for very little money Cons ✗ Having just one drive removes any redundancy

Having just one drive removes any redundancy ✗ CPU and RAM aren't up to media transcoding or any heavy lifting

CPU and RAM aren't up to media transcoding or any heavy lifting ✗ Risky as your only backup solution

When does “budget” become cheap? Some might argue that a NAS with only one drive bay defeats the point of having such a device. However, not everyone who wants a NAS is looking for speed or additional reliability.

If you’re only looking for an inexpensive and simple way to add local file storage to your network, then the Synology DS120j has you covered. It’s modest in every sense of the word, but for the price, it’s got a surprising number of tricks on offer.

While it may only have a single drive bay, the DS120j can accept a drive up to 16TB in size. Most users would find a storage amount more than acceptable. With an encrypted read speed of 112MB/s, drive performance is balanced with its single Gigabit Ethernet port.

It may only have an 800Mhz dual-core CPU, but a dedicated hardware encryption engine makes it so CPU performance isn’t affected. That being said, the DS120j isn’t going to do any heavy media transcoding work at the best of times, so keep that in mind if you’re trying to set up a NAS for Plex.

You get the same versatile Synology software as the best overall pick and based on user reviews, most have no trouble setting up and using this NAS. That’s a great sign, given that this is a real network-attached storage unit with the software flexibility and complexity that the name implies. If all you want is flexible, shared local network storage, the DS120j will get the job done for as budget-friendly as possible.

Pros ✓ Plug-and-play solution with included storage out of the box

Plug-and-play solution with included storage out of the box ✓ Decent CPU and RAM combo at this price

Decent CPU and RAM combo at this price ✓ Supports Plex Media Server and comes with 3-month trial

Supports Plex Media Server and comes with 3-month trial ✓ Suitable for non-technical users

Suitable for non-technical users ✓ Mac Time Machine compatible Cons ✗ Limited app availability

Limited app availability ✗ Some user reviews cite reliability issues and trouble accessing the NAS over the internet

While the average computer geek will not be phased by buying and installing drives into a NAS device, most home users looking for network storage solutions typically lack the know-how or time to build a custom unit. The WD My Cloud EX2 Ultra is the perfect solution for those folks to hit the ground running.

We’ve linked the 4TB model here, but you can buy up to 28TB variants of this NAS, so you can get the storage space you need. There is even a diskless model, in case you’ve already got the drives you need.

The case for the Cloud EX2 Ultra as the perfect home NAS candidate is further bolstered by its software. A common theme among users is how easy configuration is, and the EX2 Ultra is even Mac Time Machine compatible. But, that simplicity comes at a cost.

While NAS devices from companies like Synology offer you a long list of applications and powerful, finely-grained control over your device, Western Digital does not. Instead, you’re presented with basic functions, a limited number of optional apps, and a lot of hand-holding. While power users might see this as a downside, home users who want to get the job done without a course in network engineering will appreciate this ease of use.

It’s also worth noting that Western Digital has focused on equipping the EX2 with fast hardware, specifically with a focus on media streaming performance. You even get a three-month Plex trial included in your purchase, so home users looking for a solid Plex solution should definitely have the EX2 on their shortlist.

Pros ✓ Well-specified base system

Well-specified base system ✓ Lots of room to grow with RAM and M.2 SSD cache drives

Lots of room to grow with RAM and M.2 SSD cache drives ✓ Fast sequential read and write speeds

Fast sequential read and write speeds ✓ Hardware encryption Cons ✗ Might be a little too expensive upfront for very small startups

There are many important considerations when buying computer equipment for business use. Typically, you want something reliable, durable, and can handle more complex workloads than home users require.

Most importantly, perhaps, is the ability for it to grow with your business over time. If you can start with a smaller initial investment and then upgrade a NAS as you go, that would be ideal from a cost-benefit perspective. The Synology DS920+ ticks all of those boxes and does it at a reasonable price.

The DS920+ is a 4-bay diskless NAS, so you’ll have to buy and add the disk drives yourself. You may think that the asking price is a little steep considering that no drives are included, but it’s a bargain upon further inspection.

This is an Intel-based quad-core NAS with 4GB of RAM as standard and the option to upgrade it to 8GB of RAM. It offers hardware-based encryption as well, culminating in a 225MB/s sequential read and write performance rating.

The most impressive performance feature, however, is the two M.2 NVME slots. NVME drives you insert into these slots are not used for file storage. Instead, they act as a high-speed cache for frequently used data. So if everyone in the office is working on the same project files, there will be no access contention once that data is cached to the NVME SSDs.

Of course, adding NVME drives is yet another additional cost, but it’s a perfect future upgrade once your demands for the NAS start to grow. Additionally, this NAS has two Gigabit Ethernet ports that can be used in an aggregated mode, ensuring that you get the full benefit of its disk input/output, or IO, performance.

If you’re running a small to medium-sized business and don’t have a huge budget for network infrastructure, the DS920+ is in the sweet spot. With a few upgrades, it should pull its weight long after it’s paid for itself. Not to mention, Synology has a large selection of add-on packages for their NAS products, many of which are invaluable in a business setting.

Best NAS for Plex and Media Streaming: Asustor AS5202T

Pros ✓ Listed in the Plex database for up to 4K hardware transcoding

Listed in the Plex database for up to 4K hardware transcoding ✓ Good specifications to handle media encoding

Good specifications to handle media encoding ✓ RAM is expandable if needed down the line

RAM is expandable if needed down the line ✓ 2 x 2.5 Gigabit ethernet

2 x 2.5 Gigabit ethernet ✓ Direct HDMI Port for a local TV Cons ✗ Requires a paid Plex Pass to get the most from the hardware

Requires a paid Plex Pass to get the most from the hardware ✗ Gamer aesthetic and features may not appeal to some

In-home media streaming is one of the main reasons most people are looking at a NAS. The popularity of Plex is a driving factor in looking into these network computer boxes. Most people start off running a Plex server on their desktop or using a spare computer. However, as your collection of media (and transcoding needs) grow, an old unused computer doesn’t cut it anymore.

Plex is compatible with a wide range of NAS devices that will run its app, but many of them are limited to software transcoding. That means available CPU resources determine whether you’re getting smooth, crisp playback or a blurry, stuttering mess. Ideally, you want a NAS that offers dedicated hardware encoding and certified compatibility with Plex.

The first place anyone should look on this quest is Plex’s official NAS compatibility list, and that’s where you’ll find the Asustor AS5202T. It’s one of the few NAS devices at this price point that offers hardware-accelerated transcoding of 4K footage, although it’s limited to SDR and H.264 output at that resolution.

Additionally, hardware acceleration support requires a paid Plex Pass subscription, so if you only want to rely on software encoding, you’ll have to buy a NAS with much more CPU power than this device. Still, if you’re buying a NAS specifically for Plex, it’s a fair assumption that you’ll also want Plex’s premium features, in which case this is a great match.

If you want to watch high-quality 4K HDR content, the AS5202T has an HDMI output for direct connection to a display, so you don’t even have to worry about wi-fi performance for your main television. This is a NAS that’s truly built for media consumption.

Pros ✓ Great set of professional features

Great set of professional features ✓ Time Machine Support

Time Machine Support ✓ Fast transfer speeds

Fast transfer speeds ✓ Third-party app support Cons ✗ Pre-populated models are overpriced

Pre-populated models are overpriced ✗ Not particularly nice to look at, so put it in a closet

By and large, you can use any NAS with your Mac. When choosing the best NAS for a Mac, we focused on the specialist needs many Mac users have.

Macs are often used for coding, video editing, and other professional purposes. If you’re working in a studio environment, for example, it’s crucial that everyone has high-speed access to shared resources on the NAS. Also, a NAS that can natively handle Time Machine backups for multiple networked Macs can ensure you don’t lose everything when things go really wrong.

The WD My Cloud EX4100 fits that bill perfectly. This is the diskless model, so you’ll have to populate it with drives of your own, but you can buy it pre-populated with arrays between 8TB and 56TB in size. If you want them prepopulated, though, be prepared to spend a fair amount of cash for the convenience.

It has a snappy dual-core CPU and 2GB of DDR3, which can sustain 114MB/s upstream and 108 MB/s downstream. This NAS also supports third-party apps from Plex, Dropbox, WordPress, and more besides.

With Gigabit Ethernet, AES 256 volume encryption, and multiple RAID options, this is a prosumer NAS that feels more "pro" than "consumer", which makes it a perfect fit for Apple Mac fans.