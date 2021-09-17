What to Look for in a Gaming Monitor in 2022

You can play video games on just about any monitor, but if you’re buying a monitor specifically for gaming, there are a few features you should focus your attention on. How much room you’ve got to spare and your budget are good starting points, but there are other aspects you may not have been thinking about.

There’s a direct correlation between how powerful your gaming computer is and which monitor is right for you. If your hardware isn’t powerful enough to run most games in 4K, you’re better off with a lower resolution monitor that will make the most of your setup and save you money.

It’s also vital that you understand refresh rates, or how fast the screen updates per second. Measured in hertz (Hz), refresh rates start at around 60Hz on monitors designed for office use and can go all the way up to 360Hz on the most competitive gaming monitor. Higher refresh rates make motion more fluid (especially in fast-paced games), reducing eye strain and generally being more responsive.

Variable refresh rate (VRR) technology like NVIDIA’s G-Sync and AMD’s FreeSync is also important for eliminating screen tearing. This technology helps smooth out performance dips by telling the monitor to wait or duplicate frames so that the screen only updates when the graphics card is ready. Simply put, don’t buy a monitor for gaming that doesn’t support VRR.

Often, a choice needs to be made between high refresh rate monitors designed for competitive multiplayer gaming, and slower high-resolution displays that are designed to make your single-player experiences look as good as possible. You may also want to consider an HDR-capable display to experience higher peak brightness and a wider color gamut.

Finally, there are aesthetics and ergonomics. You might not want RGB lights on every surface, and you might want to use a VESA mount to put your monitor on an adjustable arm. These are all things you should consider before you check out.

With all that out of the way, here are our gaming monitor recommendations.

Pros ✓ Sweet spot resolution of 2560x1440

Best-in-class response times of 1ms ✓ FreeSync Premium Pro support and G-Sync compatible Cons ✗ Curved monitors not to everyone's taste

The Samsung Odyssey G7 curved gaming monitor is the first of two Samsung monitors to appear on this list, and for good reason. The G7 straddles a line between cost and features, hitting a sweet spot that should please most gamers on a moderate budget.

The G7 has a resolution of 2560×1440 (colloquially known as 2K), which provides a noticeable resolution bump over a full HD model. While 4K monitors often make sacrifices in other areas, the G7 maintains a high refresh rate of 240Hz, a response time of 1ms, and full compatibility with VRR systems like G-Sync and FreeSync Premium Pro.

The G7 has passable HDR performance compared with other monitors (at around 400 nits real scene brightness, peaking at around 520 nits on a 2% window), and 340 nits in SDR. The VA panel better suits dark room gaming, but delivers a great contrast ratio, deep blacks, and good reflection handling.

High refresh rates and a reasonable resolution allow you to use your rendering budget to push framerates higher rather than squeezing as many pixels out as possible. Those who play fast-paced multiplayer games like first-person shooters should take heed, since monitors with higher refresh rates may yield a competitive advantage.

While most reviews suggest that color accuracy out of the box is good, proper monitor calibration should result in imperceptible inaccuracies making it ideal for work and play.

Best Gaming Monitor Overall Samsung Odyssey G7 WQHD Available in both 32 and 27-inch models the Samsung G7 is a great gaming monitor that delivers a 2560x1440 resolution and refresh rates of up to 240Hz in a curved form factor, with great ergonomics and design choices to boot.

Pros ✓ Full HD (1080p) gaming monitor with up to 165Hz refresh rate

Fast response time of up to 0.5ms ✓ Sharp, understated styling and thin bezels for a modern look Cons ✗ Disappointing HDR performance

If you’re looking for a budget monitor, you probably have a budget gaming PC too. For many cash-strapped gamers, 1080p is still the preferred target resolution, since even if they buy a 4K monitor, their hardware won’t support it. So save the money and grab the Acer Nitro XV242Y instead.

24 inches is the sweet spot for many gamers who need to balance hardware constraints with desk space. The Acer makes up for its lack of pixels with plenty of other features, including a refresh rate of up to 165Hz and compatibility with NVIDIA G-Sync and AMD FreeSync Premium for variable refresh rate support.

The styling is understated enough that the monitor could fit in just about any room, with thin bezels around the edge of the screen and an ergonomic stand with around 120mm of height adjustment, 90-degrees of pivot, and the ability to swivel a full 360-degrees. On the back, you’ll find a VESA mounting pattern, a single DisplayPort 1.2 port, and two HDMI 2.0 ports.

The monitor is DisplayHDR 400 certified, which means it gets plenty bright in SDR applications but HDR performance is disappointing. Understandable as sacrifices need to be made somewhere at this price point.

Best Budget Gaming Monitor Acer Nitro XF243Y If you want gaming performance but don’t have a bunch of money to spend, Acer’s Nitro monitor will give you a fast response and a great refresh rate.

Pros ✓ Stunning OLED image quality in 4K at 120Hz

Broad variable refresh rate support including FreeSync Premium and G-Sync ✓ TV means native apps and great support for console gaming too Cons ✗ 42-inches requires more room than a standard monitor

The LG C2 is one of the best televisions you can buy today. It sports a self-emissive 120Hz OLED panel, full 4K resolution, support for G-Sync and FreeSync Premium, and remarkably low input latency (5 milliseconds) that makes it an ideal gaming display.

In the past the smallest LG OLED you could buy was the 48-inch version, but starting in 2022 LG has upped the ante with a far more desk-friendly 42-inch version.

A 42-inch gaming monitor is still pretty big, but it’s more palatable than the previous 48-inch behemoth if you don’t have a lot of desk space to play with. You’ll still need to allow some room between you and the monitor for a comfortable viewing experience, so consider mounting the monitor directly on the wall behind your battle station (and recover some desk space while you’re at it).

OLED panels are prized for their rich contrast owing to “perfect” blacks which aren’t affected by ghosting from backlights (which can be a problem with LED-lit models). HDR performance is improved on the C2 over previous models, owing to the new “Evo” panels which can get brighter than ever before.

In addition to having a thoroughly impressive gaming monitor with full support for VRR functions and HDMI 2.1 on all four inputs, you’ve also got a rock-solid TV for watching movies or streaming via the rich selection of apps available with webOS 22.

If you’re leaning toward choosing a C2 as a gaming monitor, OLED burn-in is an ever-present risk. This is particularly true of static desktop elements like a taskbar or desktop icons. You’ll also need an HDMI 2.1 compatible graphics card to take advantage of 4K HDR gaming at up to 120Hz, else you’ll be limited to 60Hz. Just be sure to look after it as you would any OLED display and you should be fine.

Pros ✓ Stunning 49-inch ultrawide display with Mini-LED backlighting

Picture-by-Picture allows you to share the screen with two inputs ✓ 240Hz refresh rate for buttery smooth motion Cons ✗ Eye-watering price tag

Ultrawide (UW) monitors deliver incredible immersion and the Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 is one of the best. Featuring a 49-inch curved super ultrawide panel, the G9 packs in features including Mini LED backlighting, quantum dot technology for better color reproduction, a 1ms response time, and an input lag of 2 milliseconds.

The monitor has a resolution of 5120×1440 and a refresh rate of up to 240Hz, with Samsung claiming an effective contrast ratio of 1,000,000:1 thanks to a blinding 2000 nit peak brightness and 420 nits of typical brightness in normal scenes. VRR support is also present, with support for both NVIDIA G-Sync and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro.

Not only is the G9 a best-in-class gaming ultrawide, but it’s also perfect for getting work done during the day. The G9 effectively gives you two 1440p monitors, side-by-side, with no bezel. There’s even a Picture-by-Picture (PBP) mode that allows you to split the display between two computers, which might help the price tag seem a little easier to swallow.

The G9 hooks up via a single DisplayPort 1.4 port or one of two HDMI 2.1 ports, and features a robust adjustable stand with adjustable height, tilt, and swivel. The only issue is that this UW monitor might cost more than your computer!

Best Curved Gaming Monitor Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 Curved and ultra-wide monitors go hand in hand, and the Odyssey Neo G9 is the best of both. Play games, get work done, and everything in between on this spacious monitor.

Pros ✓ 1440p IPS panel at up to 170Hz

0.5ms respons time, 92% DCI-P3 and 140% sRGB coverage ✓ KVM switch for using the monitor with multiple computers and a single set of peripherals Cons ✗ Disappointing HDR performance

If your PC is modest and you enjoy competitive multiplayer titles, a 1440p resolution monitor like the Gigabyte M27Q is an excellent value proposition. For just shy of $300, you can have a 27-inch monitor that refreshes at up to 170Hz, with sharp looks and a 0.5 millisecond response time.’

The M27Q supports AMD FreeSync Premium and is G-Sync compatible for VRR gaming, and features a handy KVM switch which makes it possible to use the monitor with multiple computers and a single set of peripherals.

Finally, the monitor is compatible with 100×100 VESA mounts, or you can use the included stand with 130mm of height adjustment and a +20-degree to -5-degree tilt (but no swivel or pivot). There’s DisplayHDR 400 certification, 140% sRGB coverage, and 92% DCI-P3 coverage to boot.

The M27Q exudes Gigabyte’s “gamer” styling, which won’t be to everyone’s taste, but it’s a solid pick for anyone looking for that 1440p/144Hz sweet spot.

Best 144Hz Gaming Monitor Gigabyte M27Q Sometimes you need a specific and high refresh rate, depending on how competitive the games you're playing are. Gigabyte's 144Hz monitor will give you the specs you need to be at the top of your game.

Pros ✓ 1440p gaming at 240Hz with a 1ms response time

QLED technology means better color reproduction ✓ 1000R curve and DisplayHDR 600 for immersive gaming Cons ✗ There are cheaper options out there

If competitive gaming is your primary concern when picking a new monitor, you should be looking at a 240Hz monitor like the Samsung Odyssey G7. This 27-inch 1440p monitor is all about the 240Hz refresh rate, with its 1 millisecond response time and a VA panel that refreshes up to 240 times per second.

The monitor is available in both 27-inch and 32-inch models, with only a $100 price difference—though we’d pick the 27-inch model for the higher pixel density. There’s support for AMD FreeSync Premium Pro and NVIDIA G-Sync, while the monitor’s curve helps immerse you in whatever it is you’re playing.

Like the Odyssey Neo G9 (our favorite curved monitor), the G7 delivers impressive HDR performance and is certified to DisplayHDR 600. It also uses quantum dot technology in the panel for better color reproduction, though there’s no Mini LED backlight in this particular model.

If you like the idea of a high refresh rate monitor but don’t have G7 money, you might want to consider something like the 1080p ViewSonic Elite XG270 instead.