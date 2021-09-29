Websites can store data—like your login state, preferences, and even tracking information—in cookies, which are pieces of information your web browser remembers. You can clear browser cookies whenever you want: Here’s how to do it on Android.

What Are Browser Cookies and Site Data?

When you visit a website it will remember certain information, which it stores in your browser’s cookies and site data. Things like passwords and user settings can be saved so it’s easy to use the site the next time you visit it. However, this data can add up and you may feel the need to clear it.

How to Clear Cookies in Chrome on Android

First, open Google Chrome on your Android phone or tablet and tap the three-dot menu icon in the top right corner.

Next, select “History” from the menu.

Now go to “Clear Browsing Data.”

Here’s where you can select what browsing data you would like to clear. First, choose a time range for how far back you want to clear.

Make sure “Cookies and Site Data” is the only category selected and tap “Clear Data.”

You may see a pop-up asking if you’re sure you want to clear data from sites that “seem important to you.” Check all that you want to include and tap “Clear” to continue.

All done! Cookies and site data for the chosen time length will be cleared.

How to Clear Cookies in Edge on Android

First, open Microsoft Edge on your Android phone or tablet and tap the three-dot menu icon in the bottom bar.

Select “Settings” from the menu.

Next, go to the “Privacy and Security” section.

Scroll all the way down to “Clear Browsing Data.”

Make sure only “Cookies and Site Data” is selected, then tap “Clear.” Unlike Google Chrome, you can’t select how far back you want to clear.

A pop-up will ask if you’re sure you want to clear the data. Tap “Clear” to proceed.

That’s it! All of your cookies and site data will be removed. Edge doesn’t allow for as much fine-tuning as Chrome, but it still gets the job done. Just don’t overdo it.

