Multitasking is essential for being productive on a computer. Being able to see more than one app at a time has tons of uses. We’ll show you how to split the screen with apps on your Chromebook.

Just like Windows and macOS, Chrome OS supports the ability to quickly snap windows to the sides of the screen. In fact, it works almost identically to how it does on Windows 10/11. There are a couple of different ways to do it.

First, the easiest way is to simply drag the window to the edge of the screen. To do this, click and hold the top title bar—you might have to unmaximize the window first.

Now drag the window to the left or ridge edge of the screen until you see a translucent box. Release the window and it will fill that half of the screen.

Do the same thing with a different window for the other half of the screen and you’ve got a nice split-screen setup.

For the second method, click and hold the “Maximize” or “Unmaximize” button.

This will reveal arrows on the left and right side of the button. Drag the mouse to either arrow and you’ll see the translucent box appear on that half of the screen. Release to snap it to that side.

The last method is a keyboard shortcut. Use Alt + [ to move the current window to the left, or Alt + ] to move the current window to the right.

That’s all there is to it! You have three different methods to choose from. Quickly snap windows to the left or right side of the screen for better productivity on your Chromebook.

