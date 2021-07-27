This year’s drama series Emmy nominees are a mix of popular newcomers and perennial favorites, representing a range of genres and styles. Here’s how you can stream the 2021 Emmys’ Outstanding Drama Series nominees.

The Boys

This cynical superhero series delights in taking down the kind of larger-than-life figures celebrated in other comic-book movies and TV shows. Creator Eric Kripke adapts the graphic novels by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson about a team of powerful and beloved corporate-backed heroes who engage in all sorts of deviant behavior behind closed doors.

Seasons 1-2 of The Boys are streaming on Amazon Prime ($119 per year).

Bridgerton

The period drama from mega-successful producer Shonda Rhimes became a pop-culture sensation thanks to its swoon-worthy romances, sumptuous sets and costumes, and smoldering stars, including Regé-Jean Page and Phoebe Dynevor. Set in Regency-era England, it follows the love lives of the members of the Bridgerton family as they navigate the complex social scene of London’s aristocracy.

Season 1 of Bridgerton is streaming on Netflix ($8.99+ per month).

The Crown

Peter Morgan’s historical drama about the political and personal life of the United Kingdom’s Queen Elizabeth II wrapped up its fourth season with the planned departure of its second main cast, led by Olivia Colman as Elizabeth. The decades-spanning series left off in 1990 with the resignation of Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher (Gillian Anderson), with an entirely new cast set to take over for the final two seasons.

Seasons 1-4 of The Crown are streaming on Netflix ($8.99+ per month).

The Handmaid’s Tale

The totalitarian world of Gilead and beyond continues expanding in the fourth season of this dystopian drama based on Margaret Atwood’s acclaimed novel. Elisabeth Moss has been nominated for three Emmys as main character June, a “handmaid” in the patriarchal future United States who rebels against her captors and attempts to escape to Canada.

Seasons 1-4 of The Handmaid’s Tale are streaming on Hulu ($5.99+ per month).

Lovecraft Country

Although HBO opted not to pick up a second season of this supernatural drama, it’s among this year’s most-nominated series. Based on the novel by Matt Ruff, Lovecraft Country reimagines a turbulent period in American history through a supernatural lens. It’s a serious take on racial tensions in America that’s also a genre epic featuring monsters, magic, time travel, and more.

Season 1 of Lovecraft Country is streaming on HBO Max ($9.99+ per month).

The Mandalorian

The Star Wars spin-off series created by Jon Favreau tied itself even closer to the franchise’s central characters and events in its second season. At the same time, it remained focused on the adventures of its wandering title character (played by Pedro Pascal) and the small creature he protects (named Grogu, but dubbed “Baby Yoda” by fans).

Seasons 1-2 of The Mandalorian are streaming on Disney+ ($7.99 per month).

Pose

This drama set in the underground drag ballroom scene of New York City in the 1980s and ’90s concluded with its recent third season. Produced and co-created by the prolific Ryan Murphy, Pose is a landmark in LGBTQ representation on TV, including breakout stars Billy Porter, Mj Rodriguez, Indya Moore, and Angelica Ross. It offers a glimpse into a welcoming subculture that provided a refuge from the discrimination and oppression of the time.

Seasons 1-3 of Pose are available for digital purchase ($1.99+ per episode, $9.50+ per season, $28.99 for the complete series) from iTunes, Amazon, Google Play, Vudu, and other digital outlets.

This Is Us

NBC’s multi-generational family drama continues to chronicle the triumphs and travails of the Pearsons, centered around siblings Kate (Chrissy Metz), Kevin (Justin Hartley), and Randall (Sterling K. Brown). The show, which is known for its cliffhangers and surprising plot twists (and its ability to make viewers cry), is headed into creator Dan Fogelman’s planned finale with the upcoming sixth season.

Seasons 1-5 of This Is Us are streaming on Hulu ($5.99+ per month).