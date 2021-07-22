Chrome dinosaur game.

Google Chrome’s secret offline dinosaur game is a fun little easter egg—and you don’t actually need to be offline to play it. In honor of the 2020 Summer Olympics, which perhaps should be called the 2021 Summer Olympics, the dinosaur has been given new obstacles to jump over.

If you’re not familiar with Chrome’s dinosaur game, it’s just a very simple game that appears in the browser window when you’re not connected to the internet. It can also be played anytime by typing in chrome://dino in the address bar.

How to Watch the 2020 Summer Tokyo Olympics without Cable
RELATEDHow to Watch the 2020 Summer Tokyo Olympics without Cable

The game typically involves jumping over cacti, but for the Olympics, Google has added gymnastics, surfing, track and field, swimming, and equestrian. The dinosaur even wears special outfits for each event. Here’s how to play.

First, open Google Chrome on the desktop or a mobile device. You can put your device into airplane mode to disconnect from the internet or go to chrome://dino.

Go to the dino URL to play online.

Next, press the space bar if you’re on the desktop or tap the dinosaur if you’re on a touchscreen device.

Press space to begin.

Advertisement

At first, you’ll need to jump over a few cacti like normal—but eventually, an Olympic torch will appear. Run straight into the torch, don’t jump over it.

Run into the Olympic torch.

The dinosaur will immediately be swapped into an outfit and you’ll be playing one of the Olympic events. In this case, I got the track and field version, which involves jumping over hurdles.

The Olympic game will start!

The Olympic event you get is completely random and it sticks with you even after you run into an obstacle. You can refresh the page if you want to try a different event. When you’re done with the dino, check out the Google Play Store’s hidden game!

RELATED: PSA: The Play Store Has a Hidden Offline Game on Android

READ NEXT
Joe Fedewa Joe Fedewa
Joe Fedewa is a Staff Writer at How-To Geek. He has close to a decade of experience covering consumer technology and previously worked as a News Editor at XDA Developers. Joe loves all things technology and is also an avid DIYer at heart. He has written thousands of articles, hundreds of tutorials, and dozens of reviews.
Read Full Bio »
The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support How-To Geek.