Google Chrome’s secret offline dinosaur game is a fun little easter egg—and you don’t actually need to be offline to play it. In honor of the 2020 Summer Olympics, which perhaps should be called the 2021 Summer Olympics, the dinosaur has been given new obstacles to jump over.

If you’re not familiar with Chrome’s dinosaur game, it’s just a very simple game that appears in the browser window when you’re not connected to the internet. It can also be played anytime by typing in chrome://dino in the address bar.

The game typically involves jumping over cacti, but for the Olympics, Google has added gymnastics, surfing, track and field, swimming, and equestrian. The dinosaur even wears special outfits for each event. Here’s how to play.

First, open Google Chrome on the desktop or a mobile device. You can put your device into airplane mode to disconnect from the internet or go to chrome://dino .

Next, press the space bar if you’re on the desktop or tap the dinosaur if you’re on a touchscreen device.

At first, you’ll need to jump over a few cacti like normal—but eventually, an Olympic torch will appear. Run straight into the torch, don’t jump over it.

The dinosaur will immediately be swapped into an outfit and you’ll be playing one of the Olympic events. In this case, I got the track and field version, which involves jumping over hurdles.

The Olympic event you get is completely random and it sticks with you even after you run into an obstacle. You can refresh the page if you want to try a different event. When you’re done with the dino, check out the Google Play Store’s hidden game!

