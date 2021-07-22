Google TV introduced a completely reimagined home screen experience. Parts of this new interface have made their way to the older Android TV devices, including the video and audio home screen previews. If you don’t like them, you can disable them.

As the line between Google TV and Android TV gets blurrier, not everyone is happy with the way that the home screen interface has changed. One thing that many people seem to dislike is previews that autoplay when you select them. Thankfully, it’s really easy to turn those off.

First, use the arrow buttons on your remote to select the gear icon in the top-right corner of the home screen.

Scroll down the Settings menu and select “Device Preferences.”

Now, scroll down and select “Home Screen.”

The last thing to do is to simply toggle off both “Enable Video Previews” and “Enable Audio Previews.”

You’re done! The home screen will no longer play previews with video or audio. Auto-playing previews can be really annoying, so it’s nice that Android TV allows you to disable them completely.

