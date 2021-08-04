What to Look for in a Raspberry Pi Kit in 2022

The Raspberry Pi is a single-board computer that measures as small as a credit card. The first Raspberry Pi Model B came out in 2012. In the years since, several affordable iterations of the motherboard, some even including wireless connectivity, have come out on the market.

Raspberry Pis have come a long way from a standalone board meant for hobbyists to complete kits for beginners, enthusiasts, and professionals. If you’re new to the Raspberry Pi, we have a detailed guide for the parts you’ll need to build a system.

The latest Raspberry Pi 4 boards, at the time of writing, pack a quad-core 64-bit Broadcom processor, Bluetooth 5.0, dual-band Wi-Fi support, two USB 3.0 ports, Gigabit Ethernet, a compatible USB-C power supply, and more. Also, you can choose a model packing 2GB, 4GB, or 8GB of RAM.

You can install the Debian-based Raspberry Pi OS, Ubuntu, or any other Linux distribution on a Raspberry Pi and use it as a desktop computer. Raspberry Pi also supports specific operating systems for turning it into a Plex server, proxy server, home media center, or retro gaming machine.

A typical Raspberry Pi kits bundle packs essential components ranging from the motherboard, case, microSD card, heatsinks, video cables, and power adapter. If you don’t get a kit, you’ll have to research compatible cases and the right components and then order them individually.

Whether you want an affordable computer for your kid, a retro gaming machine, or to learn to code, picking a specific kit is essential for a hassle-free experience. So if you love doing some DIY projects or want a portable computer, we have rounded up the best Raspberry Pi kit recommendations.

Pros ✓ Single enclosure for display and Pi board

Single enclosure for display and Pi board ✓ Keyboard integrates keypad and numpad

Keyboard integrates keypad and numpad ✓ Great kit for beginners and enthusiasts

Great kit for beginners and enthusiasts ✓ Power adapter with a turn on/off switch Cons ✗ More costly than the standard starter kit

More costly than the standard starter kit ✗ No space for installing a fan

The Raspberry Pi is a single-board computer capable enough to help you build several projects around it. While most kits bundle necessary components, you’ll generally still need a display to plug the Pi. But what if a bundle includes a touchscreen display as well?

We recommend the Vilros Raspberry Pi Desktop with a 7-inch touchscreen for just that reason. The 4GB model is the sweet spot to kick off any project, whether it’s a NAS or another Pi project.

RELATED: What Is a "Surveillance" or "NAS" Hard Drive?

In the kit, you’ll get a 7-inch touchscreen display, a case to hold the screen with the Pi board, a power supply with a switch, a 32GB microSD Class 10 card, heatsinks, a microSD to USB adapter, and a slim keyboard with a built-in trackpad which also works as a number pad. This model comes in three models with different RAM capacities—2GB, 4GB, and 8GB.

While the touchscreen is useful, you can use the trackpad on the slim keyboard to navigate through menus as well. In addition, you can hook this Raspberry Pi model up to another monitor or TV to enjoy it in a dual-screen setup. The microSD card comes loaded with the NOOBS for a simple Pi setup.

With the touchscreen display and smart keyboard, you get a readymade mini PC that you plug into a power source and simply use. That ease does come at a price, though, as this kit costs more than the average starter kit. However, it’s worth it if you want a pain-free Raspberry Pi experience.

Best Raspberry Pi Overall Vilros Raspberry Pi 4 This version of the Raspberry Pi comes with a helpful touchscreen and everything you need for your Pi project. If you want the most hassle-free Pi experience, this is the kit you grab!

Pros ✓ Compact enough for several smart projects

Compact enough for several smart projects ✓ Supports Wi-Fi and Bluetooth

Supports Wi-Fi and Bluetooth ✓ Can work easily with a good 5V Power Bank

Can work easily with a good 5V Power Bank ✓ Affordable at a fraction of the cost of a regular Pi board Cons ✗ Underpowered compared to other Pi models

Underpowered compared to other Pi models ✗ Can't be used as a desktop easily

Can't be used as a desktop easily ✗ No Audio output

While the latest Pi 4 board is quite affordable, there’s also a cheaper and smaller single board computer. The Raspberry Pi Zero W is half the size of the regular Pi board and is a stripped-down version with a small profile. That said, it can support several projects that don’t require powerful hardware.

Do you have an old printer? Make it wireless with a Pi Zero W. Or, you can use the Zero W to run a VPN server and build a smart mirror. There is also the potential for IoT projects like a MagicMirror, a smart alarm clock, or an Alexa-powered speaker.

As a stripped-down version of Raspberry Pi, it’s best to use the Zero W with lightweight Linux distributions like Puppy Linux. This model is perfect to get familiar with the power of the Pi board and make the best of its ultra-compact profile.

The CanaKit Raspberry Pi Zero W gets you a case, Pi Zero W board, 16GB microSD card, a microUSB power supply, USB OTG cable, and a Mini HDMI adapter. The single-core 1GHz processor with 512MB RAM limits the Pi Zero W to specific activities and projects, but it’s enough to run some command-line-based operating systems like Raspbian OS Lite.

Best Budget Raspberry Pi CanaKit Raspberry Pi Zero W If you want to try a Raspberry Pi without spending too much money, CanaKit’s Raspberry Pi Zero W gives you everything you need to get started.

Pros ✓ Keyboard doubles as the case

Keyboard doubles as the case ✓ Perfect to start using it with minimal setup

Perfect to start using it with minimal setup ✓ Affordable desktop at a cheaper price point

Affordable desktop at a cheaper price point ✓ Preloaded with Raspberry Pi OS

Preloaded with Raspberry Pi OS ✓ Easy to carry around Cons ✗ Keyboard houses Pi 4 board and can't be replaced

Keyboard houses Pi 4 board and can't be replaced ✗ Keyboard can get warm since it houses Pi 4 board

Keyboard can get warm since it houses Pi 4 board ✗ Thermals are a concern with the lack of a fan

Dealing with hardware components can be nerve-racking. Wouldn’t it be better if you had to deal with just two components? For that, you can pick up the official Raspberry Pi 400 Personal Computer kit.

The beauty of this kit is that the physical keyboard houses the Raspberry Pi 4, doubling as a case. The keyboard offers a port for plugging gigabit ethernet, three USB ports, and two micro HDMI ports that can output a maximum resolution of 4K at 60 FPS. You’ll also get a beginner’s guide that will make setup easy.

With just a keyboard and mouse, you can put this Pi in your backpack or luggage and carry it wherever you go. In addition, the Pi 4 board supports Wi-Fi 802.11ac to help you connect to the wireless network if you don’t want to plug in a LAN cable.

The bundled microSD card comes preloaded with the Raspberry Pi OS, but you can run Ubuntu, Arch Linux ARM, EndeavourOS ARM, or any other OS. If 16GB isn’t enough, you can buy a bigger micro SD or plug in your external drive to increase the storage.

If you’re looking for an alternative starter kit that doesn’t include peripherals, you might want to consider the CanaKit Raspberry Pi 4 Starter Max Kit. It’s a premium core RPi kit with everything you need to build a solid RPi box. Just add the peripherals of your choice, and you’re good to go.

Best Raspberry Pi Starter Kit Raspberry Pi 400 Personal Computer Kit If the task of building a Raspberry Pi seems daunting to you, picking up the Raspberry Pi 400 Kit is a good idea. It comes with everything you need and includes a beginner's guide that will walk you through the process.

Pros ✓ Includes everything you need to get started

Includes everything you need to get started ✓ Complete computer with screen and input devices

Complete computer with screen and input devices ✓ You can use it as a laptop Cons ✗ Expensive compared to some RPi kits

Expensive compared to some RPi kits ✗ May include many sensors and features you'll never use

Elecrow is known for creating affordable laptop shells that accept a Raspberry Pi board, turning it into an affordable computer for tinkering as well as actual daily use as a laptop. The CrowPi2 Deluxe Kit comes not only with a shell, but also an 8GB Raspberry Pi, so you’re ready to go the moment your delivery arrives.

There are numerous sensors included in the system, such as a temperature and humidity sensor, touch sensor, ultrasonic sensor, and light sensor. You also get an electronics breadboard, GPIO interface, and more. This is all tucked away under the removable keyboard, so they won’t get in the way if you’re trying to use the CrowPi2 as a laptop.

Elecrow has also included a wealth of content, spanning 76 lessons and 20 projects. While the total asking price is substantial, you can barely buy an entry-level laptop for the same money these days and we honestly can’t think of a single extra thing prospective coders or tinkerers would need to add to this Deluxe kit before digging into the wonderful world of coding.

Best Raspberry Pi for Learning to Code CrowPi2 Raspberry Pi Laptop for Deluxe Kit The CrowPie2 Deluxe Kit is perfect for anyone who wants to learn to code or wanting to tinker with electronics. It's also a functional laptop!

Pros ✓ SNES console-style case

SNES console-style case ✓ Two retro gamepads included in the kit

Two retro gamepads included in the kit ✓ 32GB memory card and 8GB USB drive to manage game ROMs

32GB memory card and 8GB USB drive to manage game ROMs ✓ Bundles heatsinks

Bundles heatsinks ✓ Power adapter with switch on/off switch Cons ✗ Expensive compared to a starter kit

Expensive compared to a starter kit ✗ Need to configure audio output separately

Need to configure audio output separately ✗ No cooling fan in the case

Retro gaming is simply more fun when you’re playing from a retro console. Finding the old consoles and games and maintaining them, however, is less fun. Vilros’ SNES Style Retro gaming kit packs a case that looks like a Super Nintendo, and you even get two SNES-themed gamepads that connect directly to the case. It’s almost like the real thing.

This retro gaming kit also includes a Pi 4 board with 8GB of RAM, 32GB microSD card, an 8GB flash drive, heatsinks, a micro HDMI to HDMI cable, a USB-C power supply with a built-in switch, and an SD card adapter. While the heatsinks are enough, the retro case also allows the installation of a cooling fan.

The wired gamepads assure you stable connectivity compared to Bluetooth SNES-style controllers on the market (although some aren’t bad if you’re looking to go wire-free). The SNES colors for the case and gamepads certainly make this kit look like a classic retro console, too.

For gaming, you can install an OS crafted specifically for retro-style emulation. The microSD card in the kit comes pre-loaded with NOOBS, or you can try out Lakka OS or RetroPie. You have plenty of choices depending on what OS and interface you like most.

Besides the memory card, you get the 8GB flash drive to load the game ROMs, and you only have to go through the setup process once. Check our detailed guide on building a retro gaming console using Pi to make sure it goes smoothly!