Ever wanted to adjust the text size on an app without changing all other text on your iPhone or iPad? You can now make app-specific changes to text size, saving your eyes from that unwanted workout. Here’s how.

Starting in iOS 15 and iPadOS 15, you can choose a custom text size for different apps on your iPhone and iPad to read content more easily. The “Text Size” option for the Control Center allows you to make the text size smaller or bigger for every app to fit text on the screen.

Once you set a standard font size on your iPhone or iPad, it applies to Notes, Calendar details, Contacts, social media updates, and pretty much every other app. However, you can read emails comfortably in larger text or see more tweets in the Twitter app thanks to the new “Text Size” option.

Here’s how to set up a custom text size for each app on your iPhone and iPad.

How to Add the Text Size Option to the Control Center

First, you need to add the “Text Size” icon shortcut to the Control Center so that you can quickly access it while using any app on your iPhone or iPad.

Open the Settings app on your iPhone and select “Control Center.”

Scroll down under the “More Controls” section until you see the “Text Size” option. Then, select the green Plus button to add it to the “Included Controls” list.

You can drag the “Text Size” option to change its order.

After this, the “Text Size” button will appear when you open the Control Center.

How to Enable App-Specific Custom Text Size

Now comes the actual work of configuring a custom font size for each app. Follow the same process as before: Launch the app first and then use the “Text Size” shortcut from the Control Center.

After adding the “Text Size” toggle, you can start increasing or decreasing the text size in different apps on your iPhone or iPad. You can launch Control Center using one of these methods, depending on the model:

iPhone X or newer : Swipe down from the top-right edge of the screen.

: Swipe down from the top-right edge of the screen. iPhone SE and iPhone 8 or earlier : Swipe up from the bottom of the screen.

: Swipe up from the bottom of the screen. iPad mini 4 or newer, iPad Air 2 or newer, iPad 5th generation or newer, and all iPad Pros: Swipe down from the top-right edge of the screen.

First, open the app for which you want to adjust the text size. Next, open the Control Center on your iPhone’s screen and tap, double-tap, or tap and hold the “aA” button to bring up the text size adjustment slider.

By default, the “Text Size” control sets a standard text size for all apps as the default selection and shows you a six-level slider to adjust the text size. Also, it shows the text size that you’ve configured for your device.

To change the text size of the app that you’ve opened, first, select the stacked button on the left, which shows the app’s name under it. You’ll see that the slider shows 11 levels instead of six on selecting the button for the respective app.

To increase the text size of the app, hold and move your finger upwards along the slider or tap the level that you want to choose.

Warning: Increasing the font size for Homescreen also applies to the notifications. Unless you hide the sensitive notifications, that text will be visible on your lock screen.

Similarly, you can hold and move your finger downwards to reduce the text size for the particular app.

Note: For Safari, Chrome, or Edge on your iPhone or iPad, you’ll need to use the built-in option inside these browsers to change the text size for all websites.

That’s it! You can use larger text on iPhone or iPad for reading emails, social media updates, and other text without squinting your eyes.

