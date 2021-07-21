Google wants you to use Google Assistant, which is why it’s available in so many places. Some Android devices can launch Assistant with a swipe gesture from the bottom corners. If you’re annoyed by this, it can be disabled.

Starting in Android 12, Google added the ability to turn off the swipe gesture that launches your default digital assistant app. In the vast majority of cases, this is Google Assistant. If you don’t use Assistant often, this gesture can be annoying. We’ll show you how to get rid of it.

To get started, swipe down twice from the top of the screen to reveal the Quick Settings menu, and then tap the gear icon.

Scroll down and select “System.”

Now, select “Gestures.”

The gesture that we want to disable can be found in “System Navigation.”

Tap the gear icon next to “Gesture Navigation.”

Note: The corner swipe gesture for Google Assistant is only available if you use gesture navigation. You don’t have to turn it off if you use three-button navigation.

Simply toggle the switch off for “Swipe to Invoke Assistant.”

That’s it! You don’t have to worry about accidentally launching Google Assistant from the corner of the screen anymore.

