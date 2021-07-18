Along with most major events, the 2020 Summer Olympics were postponed in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Tokyo 2020 games (2021 Olympics?) will now be held between July 23 and August 8, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan, and broadcast in the U.S. via NBC.

Although the Olympic Games will be held without spectators and under strict safety guidelines, they will still include hundreds of events with thousands of athletes from around the world. Here’s how you can stream the 2020 Summer Olympics.

How to Stream the 2020 Olympics Opening Ceremony

The opening ceremony sets the stage for the Olympics with spectacle and grandeur that’s often elaborately over-the-top. The Tokyo opening ceremony might be more subdued given the state of the world and the lack of spectators, but it’s likely to celebrate Japanese culture and provide visiting athletes the chance to show off their unique cultures as well.

The 2020 Summer Olympics opening ceremony will air on July 23, 2021, at 7 a.m. ET/4 a.m. PT on NBC, with a rebroadcast at 7:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. PT. The ceremony can be streamed on Peacock ($4.99+ per month or free with ads). Subscribers to Fubo TV ($64.99+ per month after a seven-day free trial), Hulu + Live TV ($64.99+ per month after a seven-day free trial), YouTube TV ($64.99 per month after a seven-day free trial), AT&T TV ($69.99+ per month), and Sling TV ($35+ per month) can watch the ceremony via the NBC livestream.

How to Stream the 2020 Olympic Games and Events

NBC will showcase thousands of hours of games over the course of the two-week Olympics, from popular sports like swimming, soccer, tennis, and basketball, to newly added sports like karate, skateboarding, and surfing. Although there will be no live spectators, broadcasts will include enhanced sound, along with footage of American athletes’ families and friends cheering them on from various locations in the U.S.

The Olympic Games can be streamed on Peacock ($4.99+ per month or free with ads). Subscribers to Fubo TV ($64.99+ per month after a seven-day free trial), Hulu + Live TV ($64.99+ per month after a seven-day free trial), YouTube TV ($64.99 per month after a seven-day free trial), AT&T TV ($69.99+ per month), and Sling TV ($35+ per month) can watch the NBC Sports broadcasts via the NBC livestream.

How to Stream the 2020 Olympics Closing Ceremony

As with the opening ceremony, there’s not much info yet on what the Tokyo Olympics closing ceremony will feature. It will take place without spectators in the Olympic Stadium and will, as is customary, spotlight the next city to host the Summer Olympics, which will be Paris in 2024. The Olympic flag will be symbolically passed from leaders of Tokyo to leaders of Paris.

The 2020 Summer Olympics closing ceremony will air on August 8, 2021, at 7 a.m. ET/4 a.m. PT on NBC. The ceremony can be streamed on Peacock ($4.99+ per month or free with ads). Subscribers to Fubo TV ($64.99+ per month after a seven-day free trial), Hulu + Live TV ($64.99+ per month after a seven-day free trial), YouTube TV ($64.99 per month after a seven-day free trial), AT&T TV ($69.99+ per month), and Sling TV ($35+ per month) can watch the ceremony via the NBC livestream.

Bypass Geographic Restrictions with a VPN

Can’t access your country’s broadcast of the Tokyo Olympics? Using a VPN is the most suitable solution for bypassing restrictions, whether you’re traveling or the event is simply blocked in your location.

ExpressVPN is our recommendation as the best VPN overall and the best VPN for streaming. It’s fast and easy to use, gets around Netflix’s VPN block, and will allow you to watch the 2020 Olympics from wherever you are. Here’s how to get started:

Download ExpressVPN. Connect to a server located in the U.S. Sign up for and use any of the streaming platforms listed above.

ExpressVPN offers a free trial, so you can sign up, watch the Olympic games, and cancel your subscription if you’re not happy with the service.