We are currently hiring a full-time news editor and writer to stay on top of the latest technology news that maters and share it with our readers, in How-To Geek style of course. Want to throw your hat in the ring? Then read on and find out more!

News Editor and Writer—Full Time, Remote

Are you an experienced writer who would be comfortable working in a fast-paced, remote environment, staying on top of the latest technology news, and writing it up for our readers? This might be the job for you!

(Note: This job is a permanently remote, work-from-home position.)

In short, How-To Geek is looking for a solid technology writer. You should have experience spotting and covering relevant, timely topics. You should also be broadly familiar with Microsoft Windows and other popular consumer technology platforms.

How-To Geek is a service journalism website. You will be covering “news you can use” and topics that will be relevant to our readers rather than industry news about venture capital investments and IPOs. Also, we’re not just looking for someone to rewrite tech news or press releases from other sites.

What You’d Be Doing

Staying on top of the latest interesting developments in consumer technology, particularly before other websites cover them. Finding the things we need to cover for our audience. (Again: Microsoft Windows is a particularly huge topic for us! However, our coverage is and will be broad.)

Writing the news yourself, ensuring we have timely coverage of everything we need to cover, with a focus on the angles that make sense for our audience and readership.

Working with staff and potentially freelance writers to get timely topics written up and published quickly, when necessary. You would be editing and publishing their work to ensure it’s a piece we can be proud of.

Communicating with the Editor-in-Chief to ensure your coverage fits the website’s readership.

Skill Requirements

Demonstrable experience writing technology news and a strong interest in staying on top of the latest developments

Solid knowledge of Microsoft Windows in particular, but also other major operating systems (desktop and mobile) and applications, as well as a solid grasp of general technology

Ability to dive into new technology subjects and learn them quickly

Experience writing (and perhaps editing) technology articles

Detail-oriented and deadline-focused, with a get-things-done attitude

Strong attention to detail with emphasis on accuracy and quality

Ability to prioritize work to balance multiple projects and deadlines

Ability to work both independently and collaboratively as part of a team

Excellent verbal and written communication skills

Experience working in WordPress preferable

Basic working knowledge of SEO principles is a plus

About the Job

Benefits include:

401(k): Employer match up to 4%; eligible after 3 months of full-time employment.

Health Insurance: Medical, dental, and vision cost-sharing insurance plan.

Paid holidays: We offer the following paid holidays: New Year’s Day, Washington’s Birthday, Memorial Day, Independence Day, Labor Day, Columbus Day, Veterans Day, Thanksgiving Day, the Day after Thanksgiving, Christmas Day.

Non-Cashable PTO (Vacation and Sick Days): The Company offers 120 hours of non-cashable PTO for combined paid vacation and sick pay annually. Employee is permitted to only carry over 80 hours of Non-Cashable PTO each calendar year.

Remote Work. You will be working from home and should have your own computer with reliable Internet access.

Must be legally allowed to work in the US, based in the US, and available to work normal East Coast (EST) business hours.

We will offer a competitive salary based on your experience.

How to Apply

If you’d like to apply for this job, head over to our job posting on Indeed and hit the big blue “Apply Now” button.