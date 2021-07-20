When you have a device recording video 24/7 on your home, security is important. End-to-end encryption (E2EE) is one tool that can keep your data private. We’ll show you how to enable it on your Ring Doorbell.

What exactly is end-to-end encryption? We have a full guide that goes deep into E2EE, but the basic idea is that your data gets scrambled from the point that it’s recorded until the point that you access it. That way, no one can descramble (decrypt) it during transit. Without it, you’re relying on the security of whatever devices your data passes through before getting to you.

Ring Video Doorbells and Cameras support end-to-end encryption, but it’s an opt-in feature. You should seriously consider enabling it if you have one of the supported Ring devices. With it enabled, even if Ring servers were compromised, your data would remain secure. Let’s do it.

Note: Unfortunately, you lose quite a few features if you enable E2EE. The list includes Event Timelines, Rich Notifications, Quick Replies, the ability to watch from Echo devices, and more.

How to Enable E2EE

First, open the Ring app on your iPhone, iPad, or Android device. Tap the hamburger menu icon (three vertical lines) and select “Control Center.”

Next, go to “Video Encryption.”

Then, select “Advanced Settings.”

Now, we can go to “End-to-End Encryption.”

On this screen, you’ll see some information about how E2EE works and which features will be disabled after you opt in. Select “Enable End-to-End Encryption” to proceed.

This begins the end-to-end encryption setup process. Tap “Get Started.”

You’ll see more information about which features will be removed. Tap “Agree and Continue” if you want to proceed.

Ring will warn you again about what will be turned off. Tap “Agree and Continue” one last time.

The next thing to do is assign a passphrase. This will ensure that you’re the only one who can change the encryption settings. Tap “Generate a Passphrase.”

You can tap “Generate New Passphrase” or enter your own. Tap “Confirm and Continue” when you’re done.

The last thing to do is enroll your mobile devices to access the encrypted content and the Ring devices that you want to have E2EE enabled. Tap “Continue,” and follow the steps to select the devices that you want to use.

You’re now all set, with end-to-end encryption on your Ring Video Doorbells and Cameras. It’s unfortunate that you lose so many features when enabling E2EE, but this is an important security feature for those who want it.

