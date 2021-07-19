Task Manager in Windows 11 on a blue background

In Windows 11, Task Manager is no longer just a right-click away on the taskbar. Whether you’re troubleshooting or just keeping an eye on your system resources, here are six different ways to launch it instead.

Press Ctrl+Shift+Escape

Task Manager in Windows 11

The time-tested Task Manager keyboard shortcut still works in Windows 11. Just press Ctrl+Shift+Escape on your keyboard, and Task Manager will appear.

RELATED: Seven Ways to Open the Windows Task Manager

Right-Click the Start Button

Right-click the Start button and select "Task Manager" in the list.

If you’d rather not use the keyboard to launch Task Manager, you can right-click the Start button on your taskbar. In the menu that appears (often called the “power users menu“), select “Task Manager,” and Task Manager will launch.

Search in Start

You can also open the Start menu and search for “task manager.” The first result should be the Task Manager app. Click its icon to launch the utility.

Use the Command Prompt

In the Windows 11 command prompt, type "taskmgr" and hit Enter.

You can also run Task Manager using the Command Prompt. When the Command Prompt window opens, type taskmgr (for taskmgr.exe, the actual program’s filename) on an empty line and hit Enter. Task Manager will run instantly.

RELATED: 10 Ways to Open the Command Prompt in Windows 10

Use the Run Window

In the Windows 11 Run prompt, type "taskmgr" and click "OK."

Similar to the Command Prompt, you can also run Task Manager from the Windows Run box. Press Windows+R to bring up the Run window and type in taskmgr, and then click “OK” or hit Enter. Task Manager will launch.

Press Ctrl+Alt+Delete

And finally, if all of those options didn’t work for you, you can also get to Task Manager from the Ctrl+Alt+Delete screen. After pressing Ctrl+Alt+Delete on your keyboard, you’ll see a black screen with a few options in the center. Click “Task Manager,” and Task Manager will open. Good luck!

RELATED: Windows 11: What's New In Microsoft's New OS

READ NEXT
Benj Edwards Benj Edwards
Benj Edwards is an Associate Editor for How-To Geek. For over 15 years, he has written about technology and tech history for sites such as The Atlantic, Fast Company, PCMag, PCWorld, Macworld, Ars Technica, and Wired. In 2005, he created Vintage Computing and Gaming, a blog devoted to tech history. He also created The Culture of Tech podcast and regularly contributes to the Retronauts retrogaming podcast.
Read Full Bio »
The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support How-To Geek.