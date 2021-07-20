Filters and masks are a great way to jazz up video calls. Most of the popular video calling apps have these features, including Google Meet. We’ll show you how to lighten up your next video call with these fun effects.

Google Meet’s filters and masks are available for iPhone, iPad, and Android devices. They’re essentially the same effects that are available in Google Duo. Let’s get started.

First, you’ll need to be in a video call with Google Meet on your iPhone, iPad, or Android device. You can start the call yourself or join one.

Note: As of this writing in July 2021, you can’t use this feature in the web version of Google Meet.

Once you’re in the call, tap the effects icon from your video preview.

There are a few different categories of effects at the bottom of the screen. You can blur the background or use a virtual background. “Styles” changes the color and look. The one that we’re interested in is “Filters.”

There are a bunch of filters and masks to choose from. Some put things on your body, some hide your face, and some completely hide everything. Simply tap one to see it.

When you find a filter that you like, tap the “X” icon to close the effects and return to the call.

That’s all there is to it! You can easily swap between these effects while you’re in a call. It’s fun to play with these filters, especially if you have kids who have trouble staying interested in video calls.

