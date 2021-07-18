Skype logo on a solid background.

If you’ve officially changed your name or you’d just like to be known by a different name, you can change your display name in your Skype account. We’ll show you how to do this on Skype’s web, desktop, and mobile versions.

Before we get started, keep in mind that Skype only lets you change your display name. This is the name that other people see when they contact you.

You can’t change your Skype username, which is what you use to log in to your account. The only way to change a Skype username is to create a new Skype account. Changing your display name is easy, though.

Table of Contents

Change Your Skype Display Name on Windows or Mac

On Windows, Mac, and Linux, you can use the official Skype app to change your display name. The steps in this section work for Skype’s web version, too.

To begin, launch the Skype app on your computer.

In the Skype app, in the top-left corner, click your profile icon.

From the profile menu that opens, select “Skype Profile.”

Select "Skype Profile" in the Skype app.

Advertisement

Your Skype profile window will open. Here, tap the pencil icon next to your current display name.

Your display name field is now editable. Click this field and enter your new display name. Then, click the check mark icon next to the name field.

Enter a new display name in the Skype app.

And that’s all. Your new name will appear in your Skype account.

Newly specified display name in the Skype app.

Your display name change will reflect across all of your devices where you use the same Skype account.

RELATED: How to Change Your Skype Video Call Background

Change Your Skype Display Name on iPhone, iPad, or Android

On an iPhone, iPad, or Android phone, you can use the Skype app to change your display name.

Start by launching the Skype app on your phone.

In the app, tap the profile icon at the top.

From the menu that opens, select “Skype Profile.”

Select "Skype Profile" from the profile menu in the Skype mobile app.

Advertisement

On your profile screen, tap the pencil icon next to your display name.

Tap your current display name and type the new one. Then, tap the check mark icon next to the name field.

Type the new display name in the Skype mobile app.

Skype will now use your newly specified display name.

New display name in the Skype mobile app.

Change Your Skype Display Name on the Web

If you prefer using the Skype website, you can change your display name from there, too.

To do that, open the Skype site in a web browser on your Windows, Mac, Linux, or Chromebook computer. Log in to your Skype account if you haven’t already done so.

From the top-right corner of the Skype site, select your name, and then select “My Account” from the menu that opens.

Select "My Account" on the Skype site.

Skype’s “My Account” page will open. Here, from the sidebar to the left, select “Edit Profile.”

Select "Edit Profile" from the "My Account" page on the Skype site.

Advertisement

On the “Profile” page that opens, select “Edit Profile” at the top.

Select "Edit Profile" from the "Profile" page on the Skype site.

On the same “Profile” page, from under the “Personal Information” section, click the “Name” field. Type your new Skype display name.

Then, click “Save” at the top of the page to save your changes.

Enter a new display name in the "Name" field and click "Save" on the Skype site.

You’ll see a success message at the top of your screen. This indicates that your display name was successfully updated. If there were any issues, this message will let you know about them.

A success message on the Skype site.

And that’s how you change your Skype display name on your various devices!

Do you know that you can change your display name on Gmail, too?

RELATED: How to Change Your Display Name on Gmail

READ NEXT
Mahesh Makvana Mahesh Makvana
Mahesh Makvana is a freelance tech writer who specializes in writing how-to guides. He has been writing tech tutorials for over a decade now. He’s written for some of the prominent tech sites including MakeUseOf, MakeTechEasier, and Online Tech Tips.
Read Full Bio »
The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support How-To Geek.