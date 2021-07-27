There are many Android phones to choose from, and the biggest producer of those phones is Samsung. It makes many popular phones, but also some you may not know about. We’ll show you the best ones out there.

The Best Samsung Phones of 2021

How to Shop For a Samsung Phone in 2021

It may sound a little silly to need a plan for shopping for phones from just one company. How hard can it really be? Well, Samsung makes a lot of phones. A lot of phones. Which one is best for you?

You may be familiar with some of the common Samsung phone lines, such as the Galaxy S series or the Galaxy Note series. However, those are just a few of Samsung’s smartphone lines. The company has a smartphone at practically every price point.

There’s more than just price to take into consideration, though. How important is size to you? Do you need an excellent camera? Is long battery life a necessity? We’ll give you some options for a few different categories and price points.

One nice thing about Samsung phones is they all run the same software: One UI. Whether you’re looking for the biggest and baddest or something low-key and affordable, the software will look the same across Samsung phones. There aren’t any compromises on that front!

The important thing when buying any smartphone—not just Samsung phones—is the entire package. A big selling point toward that idea is how Samsung provides great software support, even better than Google’s offerings. There’s a Samsung device that fits everyone’s needs, so let’s start finding them.

Best Samsung Phone Overall: Galaxy S21

Pros

Nice middle-ground size ✓ Great display

Cons

✗ Not as many cameras as Ultra model
✗ A little on the pricey side

If there’s one Samsung phone that will be a good fit for most people, it’s the Samsung Galaxy S21. While it doesn’t have all the flash and pizazz as the Galaxy S21 Ultra, it hits all the sweet spots.

First and foremost, compared to the rest of the S21 series, the regular Galaxy S21 is a nice size. It has a 6.2-inch display—which isn’t as small as it sounds thanks to the minimal bezels, and not as clunky to hold as the Ultra. The display is 1080p, OLED, and has a smooth 120Hz refresh rate. In short, it’s a beautiful screen.

Powering it is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 and 8GB of RAM. If you like to do a lot of gaming on your phone, the Galaxy S21 is more than powerful enough to handle them. You won’t notice any lag or slowdown either!

The Galaxy S21 isn’t our pick for the best camera phone, but it has great cameras nonetheless. There’s a 12MP camera on the front and a 12MP ultra-wide and 64MP main camera on the rear. The 64MP camera is capable of 8K video recording and allows for pretty good optical zoom for those far away shots.

Another big thing going for the Galaxy S21 is the price. You can usually get it for around $800, which isn’t by any means cheap, but it’s a lot more affordable than the super high-end Galaxy S21 Ultra with a lot of its benefits.

Pros

Great performance ✓ Excellent display

Cons
✗ MSRP is on the higher end of price for mid-range

The Galaxy S20 FE (which stands for Fan Edition) is essentially a mid-range version of the Galaxy S20. Samsung makes a few cuts to bring down the price, but still delivers a high-powered, high-quality smartphone.

The Galaxy S20 FE is powered by the same Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 as the standard S20 model. It has 6GB of RAM as well, and combined with the processor, it makes a powerful combination. This is one of the best mid-range phones you’ll find when it comes to power.

You’re looking at a big 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate on the display side of things. Again, that’s the same very high-quality display you’ll find on many premium Samsung phones.

Samsung didn’t skimp on cameras with the S20 FE either. There are three on the back: a normal 12MP camera, 12MP wide-angle, and 8MP telephoto with 3X zoom. The camera on the front is 32MP. That’s an impressive array of cameras for this price range.

The Galaxy S20 FE launched for $700 in 2020, which is a pretty good mid-range price already, but now you can often get one for around $600 on Amazon. That’s even better!

Best Budget Samsung Phone: Galaxy A32

Pros

Costs less than $300 ✓ Great battery life

Cons
✗ Display is lackluster

Samsung has a phone for every price range, and that includes the budget category. The Galaxy A32 is a phone with all the benefits of a Samsung-made device with a price that comes in under $300.

The Galaxy A32 has a 5,000mAh battery, so it gets great battery life as a result. It’s powered by the Mediatek Helio G80 processor and 4GB of RAM, which is decent at this price point. There’s also a microSD card slot, so you can upgrade your storage if you need to.

Cameras are a big part of smartphones, but budget devices usually suffer in this area. The Galaxy A32 offers a triple camera setup on the back, with 64MP, 8MP wide-angle, and 5MP macro cameras. They aren’t the best out there, but you do get options, which is always a bonus, especially compared to other budget phones.

One area where the Galaxy A32 struggles is in the display. It’s 6.4-inches and Super AMOLED, but the resolution is lower than mid-range and high-end models. For most people, it’s not a problem, but you may notice it if you’re used to something with higher specs.

As mentioned, the Galaxy A32 costs only $280. That’s a great price for a budget phone with 5G connectivity, and the device will still get Samsung’s four years of updates, so it won’t become outdated anytime soon.

Best Samsung Phone for Battery Life: Galaxy S21 Ultra

Pros

Huge, beautiful display ✓ Power in excess

Cons
✗ Very big, making it hard to hold

If you want great battery life, you need a big device that can hold a big battery. That’s where the Galaxy S21 Ultra comes in. This is the unrestrained version of the Galaxy S21, our favorite Samsung phone overall. It’s bigger, more powerful, and has better battery life.

The good battery life is largely thanks to the 5,000mAh battery. It’s moving a lot of pixels around the 6.8-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, but the battery keeps up.

It’s powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 and 12GB of RAM. That’s a powerful combination that will handle even the most resource-intensive games and multitasking sessions. Nothing is going to slow down this phone or drain the battery more than you’d expect. The cameras on the Galaxy S21 Ultra are as “ultra” as you’d imagine, but we’ll elaborate on that in the Best Camera section.

All of these premium features come at a cost, though, as the Galaxy S21 Ultra will set you back around $1,200. It’s a tough pill to swallow, but monthly payment plans can ease the pain a bit. If you want the biggest and the boldest, you’ll want the Galaxy S21 Ultra.

Pros

✓ Five total cameras give you a lot of flexibility
✓ Telephoto lenses for far away subjects
✓ Wide-angle lens for zooming out

Cons

✗ All these cameras make for a massive camera hump
✗ Very expensive

The Galaxy S21 Ultra is our pick for Best Camera as well. Everything in the Best Battery section applies to the Ultra here, but let’s take the time to focus on the five cameras, which sets it apart from the standard Galaxy S21 model.

With the Galaxy S21 Ultra, you have the main 108MP camera, a 12MP ultra-wide, a 10MP 3X telephoto, and a 10MP 10X telephoto.

The dual telephoto cameras mean you’ll be able to get better quality of shots at multiple distances. If you just had one telephoto lens—or none at all—you’d be limited to using low-quality “optical” zoom. You don’t have to worry about that at all when you’re at 3X and 10X zoom with the S21 Ultra.

Ultimately, the key to getting great photos with a smartphone is having a lens for every situation. The Galaxy S21 Ultra allows you to take photos of big groups and landscapes from far away while also having the ability to zoom in real close on things.

Of course, all of these fancy features come at a hefty cost. The Galaxy S21 Ultra goes for around $1,200, but if you want the best Samsung camera experience (and maybe one of the best Android photo experiences in general), it’s worth the price.

Pros

✓ I mean, it's a phone that turns into a tablet
✓ Powerful performance

✓ Five total cameras

✓ Impressive displays
✓ Did we mention it folds?

Cons

✗ Very expensive
✗ More fragile than a typical smartphone

There aren’t many foldable phones on the market in 2021, but Samsung clearly has the best to offer if you’re interested in this budding new category of smartphones.

There are two Samsung foldable devices to consider, including the Galaxy Z Flip, but we think the Galaxy Z Fold 2 is what most people will want. This device offers the portability of a regular smartphone and the extra screen real estate of a tablet all in one package.

The Galaxy Z Fold 2 has a 6.23-inch display on the outside—the display you use when the phone is closed—and a 7.6-inch display when you unfold the device. Essentially, it’s a Galaxy S21 when closed and a tablet when opened. Very neat!

Powering the device is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 and 12GB of RAM. That’s not quite as powerful as the newer Galaxy S21 phones, but still plenty for gaming and your typical daily activities.

On the camera front, you’re getting four total cameras on the outside of the device and one camera on the inside. The traditional “rear” camera set up is a 12MP main camera, a 12MP telephoto, and a 12MP wide-angle.

The fourth outside camera is 10MP, and it’s what you would consider the “selfie” camera on a normal smartphone. The camera inside that you use when the device is unfolded is also 10MP.

Bleeding edge technology like this is not cheap, and the Galaxy Z Fold 2 can be fragile. If you really want to take a step into the future, the Galaxy Z Fold 2 will cost you $1,800 at MSRP, but don’t expect niceties like water resistance. That’s only $600 more than the non-folding Galaxy S21 Ultra, but a hefty chunk of change, no less. Still, if you want something truly unique, this may be worth the cost to you.