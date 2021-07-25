It’s only a matter of time before a gadget needs a factory reset. Maybe it’s acting up, or maybe you’re giving it to someone else. Whatever the case might be, here’s how factory resets work on an Amazon Fire Tablet.

What is a factory reset? As the name implies, a factory reset will remove everything from the device and return it to how it was “from the factory.” All of your personal data and apps are wiped clean.

Warning: Performing a factory reset isn’t reversible. All of your data will be removed from the device. Be sure to save anything that you don’t want to lose. If you’re resetting because of a technical issue, make sure that you’ve tried a simple reboot first.

First, open up the “Settings” app by finding it in the home screen, or by swiping down twice from the top of the screen and tapping the gear icon in the notification shade.

Next, scroll down and select “Device Options.”

Now, select “Reset to Factory Defaults.”

A pop-up message will inform you that all of your personal information, downloaded content, and apps will be removed. Tap “Reset” to confirm.

The device will power off, and you’ll see a progress screen as it restores the device to factory defaults. When it’s complete, you’ll have a fresh Fire Tablet, just like the day you got it!