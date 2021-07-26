If your cursor keeps overshooting your target on your Windows 10 desktop, the culprit might be a feature known as mouse acceleration. Disabling it might increase your pointer accuracy, letting you land right on point every time.

What Is Mouse Acceleration?

Mouse acceleration in Windows 10 is a feature that increases the distance and speed at which your cursor moves across the screen in response to the speed with which you move your physical mouse.

With mouse acceleration enabled, if you were to quickly move your physical mouse three inches, your cursor could travel from one side of the screen to the other. However, if you were to move your mouse the exact same distance, only much slower, your cursor might only make it halfway across the screen.

This feature is enabled on Windows 10 devices by default, and the goal is to enhance the precision of your cursor. For many, it has the exact opposite effect—especially for gamers. If you find this to be the case for you, you can disable it.

How to Disable Mouse Acceleration

To turn off the mouse acceleration feature, type “Mouse Settings” into the Windows Search bar and click “Mouse Settings” from the search results.

The Mouse Settings window will appear. Find the “Related Settings” group to the right of the window (or the bottom if your window size is small). Click “Additional Mouse Options.”

The Mouse Properties window will appear. Click the “Pointer Options” tab.

In the Motion group, uncheck “Enhance Pointer Precision,” and then click “Apply.”

Mouse acceleration is now disabled.

This should help you more accurately land on your targets. But if you’re a gamer and you’re still having problems, it could be time to read up on mouse DPI and polling rates and invest in a mouse that’s designed for gaming.