Your health data recorded from the Apple Watch and iPhone gets stored in the Health app for iPhone. As long as your iPhone (and the recipient’s) is running iOS 15 or higher, you can now choose to share health data with family, friends, or your doctor. We’ll show you how.

Sharing Data from the iPhone Health App

You can share iPhone Health app data, provided that the other party is in your contacts and also has an iPhone that’s running iOS 15 or later. If neither of you has iOS 15 yet, you can update your iPhone to install it. For this feature to be useful, you’ll also need some health data to share.

To share health data, launch the Health app and tap on the Sharing tab.

Tap on “Share with Someone,” and then search for the person who you want to share with. You can only share health data with people who already appear in your contacts list, so make sure that you add your doctor via the Phone or Contacts app beforehand.

Next, you’ll be asked whether you want to “See Suggested Topics” to expedite the process or choose exactly what to share by choosing “Set Up Manually” instead.

On the next screen, you’ll be asked whether you want to share health alerts, like high heart rate notifications.

If you chose “Set Up Manually,” you’ll then see a full list of health data that you can share, or a shortened list if you chose Apple’s recommendations instead. Tap “See All” next to a category and check each option that you want to share.

Finally, tap “Next” to finalize your decision. You’ll see a list of what you’ve chosen to share, which you can fine-tune by tapping the nearby “Edit” button. Tap on the “Preview” button to see what your data looks like, and then share it with the “Share” button.

Useful If You Have the Data

Medical data is sensitive data. You should be careful who you choose to share it with, even if it seems innocuous. Remember that you can head back to the Sharing tab to see what you’ve shared and with whom.

Sharing your Health data could be a useful tool in diagnosing certain medical conditions or in keeping abreast of your family’s fitness. Unfortunately, the feature isn’t that useful if you don’t have the data to share.

An Apple Watch can help remedy this by recording your heart rate, electrocardiogram, energy expenditure, daily movement habits, workout frequency, and more.