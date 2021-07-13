The first Google Search result is rarely exactly what you want. Chrome for Android has a handy tool that makes it easy to switch between the search results all in one tab. It’s a big time saver.

The tool is called “Continuous Search Navigation” and it began rolling out in Chrome for Android version 91. It puts the Google Search results in a row under the address bar so you can navigate to a different result without going back to Google.

Warning: As of this writing in July 2021, this feature was behind a Chrome flag. Features put there for a reason. They may be unstable, might negatively impact your browser’s performance, and can vanish without notice. Enable flags at your own risk.

First, open the Google Chrome app on your Android phone or tablet and type chrome://flags in the address bar.

Next, start typing “Continuous Search Navigation” in the search box until you see the flag with the same name.

Select the drop-down menu for the flag and tap “Enabled” in the pop-up menu.

Lastly, Chrome will ask you to restart the browser to apply the changes. Click the “Relaunch” button and wait for Chrome to open back up.

With that out of the way, we can go ahead and use the feature. First, simply do a Google Search in the Chrome browser and select a result.

You’ll see a scrollable list of the search results underneath the address bar. Select a result to go to that page without returning to Google Search.

Note: At the time of writing, this feature is still rolling out. The design may look different to you.

That’s all there is to it. Tap the results in the bar to easily switch between pages. This is a super handy feature for those times where you’re hunting through a bunch of search results to find something.

