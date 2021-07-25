If you’ve finally found your soulmate, you might want to cancel your Tinder Gold subscription. Regardless of how you subscribed, we’ll show you how to cancel using the Tinder website and Tinder mobile apps.

Depending on whether you bought the subscription from Tinder itself, the Google Play Store, or the Apple App Store, you’ll need to use the relevant section below to cancel your Gold subscription.

Cancel Tinder Gold If You Subscribed from Tinder Itself

If you bought Tinder Gold from Tinder itself (by giving them your card details), this section will show you how to cancel your subscription from the Tinder site and the Tinder mobile app.

To use the Tinder mobile app to cancel your subscription, launch it on your iPhone, iPad, or Android device.

In the app, in the bottom-right corner, tap the profile icon (the last icon in the row).

On the profile screen that opens, tap “Settings.”

In “Settings,” scroll down to the “Payment Account” section. Here, tap “Manage Payment Account.”

Then, tap “Cancel Subscription” to unsubscribe from Tinder Gold.

Note: On the “Manage Payment Account” page, if you see a message stating, “You have no cards saved. To add a card, make a purchase,” that means that your Tinder Gold subscription comes from either the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store. In this case, follow the relevant section below to cancel your subscription.

To cancel the Tinder Gold subscription from a Windows, Mac, Linux, or Chromebook computer, launch the Tinder site in a web browser.

On the site, log in to your account if you haven’t already. Then, from the top-left corner, select your profile icon.

A “My Profile” menu will open. Here, click “Manage Payment Account.”

Then, click “Cancel” to cancel your subscription.

Cancel Tinder Gold from the Google Play Store

If you bought Tinder Gold from the Google Play Store on your Android phone, use the Play Store app on your phone to put an end to the subscription.

Start by launching the Google Play Store on your phone. In the Store, in the top-right corner, tap your profile icon.

From the profile menu that opens, select “Payments & Subscriptions.”

On the “Payments & Subscriptions” page, select “Subscriptions.”

Select “Tinder” in the list of subscriptions.

Lastly, on the “Manage Subscription” screen, tap “Cancel Subscription” to unsubscribe from Tinder Gold.

And you’re all set.

Cancel Tinder Gold from the Apple App Store

On an iPhone, use the Settings app to cancel your Tinder Gold subscription.

First, launch the Settings app on your iPhone. Then, in Settings, tap your account name at the top.

On the “Apple ID” screen that opens, tap “Subscriptions.” Then, choose “Tinder” from the list and tap “Cancel Subscription.”

And that unsubscribes you from the premium Tinder Gold subscription!

