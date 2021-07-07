There’s a new vulnerability in Windows 10 called “PrintNightmare.” It was revealed in early July 2021, and Microsoft is already rolling out an emergency security update to fix the problem. You should update as soon as you can.

The vulnerability is a critical flaw in the Windows Print Spooler service. It’s similar to another vulnerability that was patched in June 2021. The worse thing about PrintNightmare is that its exploit has been shared publically, making it easier for hackers to employ.

Windows runs the Print Spooler service by default, which means it’s basically running on every Windows PC going all the way back to Windows 7. Microsoft has issued patches for certain builds of Windows 10, Windows Server 2019, Windows Server 2012 R2, Windows Server 2008, Windows 8.1, Windows RT 8.1, and Windows 7.

The security updates started rolling out on July 6, 2021, and Microsoft urges everyone to “install these updates immediately.” To check for the update on your Windows PC, go to Settings > Update & Security > Check for Updates.

Vulnerabilities and patches like this are why it’s so important to keep your operating system is up-to-date. Make sure you’re checking for and installing updates on a regular basis to keep your Windows PC secure.

