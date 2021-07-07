Upgrading to a new version of your operating system of choice can be scary. With Windows 11 on the horizon, a lot of people will have to decide if they want to move away from Windows 10. Thankfully, you’ll get 10 days to try it before the update is permanent.

You can try Windows 11 right now if you sign up for the Insiders program, but Windows 11’s public release won’t be ready for everyone until late 2021 or early 2022. If you’re hesitant to switch, the good news is you won’t be committed to Windows 11 after you upgrade.

According to the Frequently Asked Questions section on the Windows 11 website, Microsoft states there will be a 10-day period where you can move back to Windows 10 and keep all the files and data you brought over.

Essentially, Microsoft is giving users a grace period. Install Windows 11, try it out for over a week, and then decide if you want to go back to Windows 10. If those 10 days pass and you decide you want to go back to Windows 10, you’ll have to back up your data, wipe your computer’s hard drive, reinstall Windows 10, and transfer your files back to your PC.

